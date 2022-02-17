Sun Prairie West names Maggie Gugel as its first girls golf head coach

Sun Prairie West moved a step closer to locking in its 2022-2023 coaching staff Thursday, when Maggie Gugel was named the high school's inaugural girls golf coach.
Excited to announce Coach Maggie Gugel as the Sun Prairie West head girls golf coach. pic.twitter.com/MPtrqDsxZ0— Sun Prairie West Wolves (@SPWWolves) February 17, 2022
Gugel served as the Sun Prairie girls golf assistant coach for the past two seasons. Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee was impressed with Gugel's interview, stating how organized and prepared she was to lead the new Sun Prairie Wolves team.
"She also stressed the importance of building a positive team culture and the role the students would play in developing this culture," Nee said in a new release.
What Gugel loves the most about coaching is the relationships that are built within the team. She enjoys helping to empower each of her student-athletes to reach their greatest potential.
"I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the lifelong game," Gugel said in a news release.
With Gugel as an assistant in 2021, the Cardinals placed fourth with a 353 score at the Division 1 regional at Portage. They were eliminated at sectionals where they finished fourth at 354.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."
Girls golf: Maggiel Gugel
Hired: Feb. 17, 2022
Experience: Sun Prairie girls golf assistant (2020-2021)
Quote: "I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game."