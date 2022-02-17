Sun Prairie West names Maggie Gugel as its first girls golf head coach

Sun Prairie West moved a step closer to locking in its 2022-2023 coaching staff Thursday, when Maggie Gugel was named the high school's inaugural girls golf coach.

Gugel served as the Sun Prairie girls golf assistant coach for the past two seasons. Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee was impressed with Gugel's interview, stating how organized and prepared she was to lead the new Sun Prairie Wolves team.

"She also stressed the importance of building a positive team culture and the role the students would play in developing this culture," Nee said in a new release.

What Gugel loves the most about coaching is the relationships that are built within the team. She enjoys helping to empower each of her student-athletes to reach their greatest potential.

"I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the lifelong game," Gugel said in a news release.

With Gugel as an assistant in 2021, the Cardinals placed fourth with a 353 score at the Division 1 regional at Portage. They were eliminated at sectionals where they finished fourth at 354.

