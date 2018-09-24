OREGON — When the Stoughton girls golf team gathered at season’s start for photos in the school gymnasium, its players noticed room — and the need — for another Badger Conference banner.
“We said, 'We want 2018 to be there,’ ” Stoughton second-year coach Stephen Stokes said. “That’s been a goal of ours this year and one we thought was attainable.”
The goal became a reality Monday when the Vikings won the Badger South Conference girls golf tournament and also claimed the overall Badger South crown at the Legend at Bergamont.
The Vikings’ 346 score was three strokes better than Milton, ranked eighth in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, and also topped fifth-ranked Madison Edgewood (353) and host Oregon (356). Stoughton, second in the conference dual season to Edgewood, earned the overall title in the league’s point system when the Vikings finished first and Edgewood placed third Monday.
“We started winning the dual meets and we said, 'We can actually win this; let’s keep it going,’ ’’ said Stoughton junior Myranda Kotlowski, who had the Vikings’ low score. “We lost to Edgewood (by a stroke in a dual). But we knew we had a chance if we played really well at the conference meet. … We took it one shot at a time. It’s only the second time in school history, so it’s exciting.”
Milton junior Claudia Seeman was medalist with a 4-over-par 76. Milton senior Taylor Hakala and Kotlowski were next, each with 80 (Hakala was second after a scorecard playoff).
Kotlowski had support from her cousin, sophomore Caylie Kotlowski (81), and senior Bre Viken (84) in leading the way to the team title, which Stokes said Stoughton also accomplished in 2013.
“It was surprising, but it was a testament to the girls,” said Stokes, whose team earned honorable-mention recognition in this week’s state rankings. “We’ve had a mantra all year of 'next shot, next hole’ and they really took it to heart today. Not everybody played their best, but they just kept battling.”
Seeman said her 76 (38-38) matched her best round this season. It included using a sand wedge for an eagle from 55 yards on the par-4 12th hole.
“My drives were right on the fairway and my irons were dead on,” she said.
Her individual title came after her sister, Mia Seeman, won the tournament in a playoff over Oregon’s Andi McCorkle last year at The Oaks Golf Course.
“It’s cool to follow in her footsteps in all these tournaments,” Claudia Seeman said.
Badger North
Sixth-ranked Waunakee made sure there was no drama in the Badger North tournament. Waunakee, the dual champion, scored 351 and finished comfortably ahead of runner-up Beaver Dam (373). The Warriors defended their tournament and overall titles.
“They struggled a bit on the front, so it was nice to see them keep grinding and dig deep, and pull out a pretty decent second nine,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “I also look at this course and I’ll take it because of the elevation changes, the wind, the undulations, a lot of blind tee shots. It is a good, challenging course.”
Warriors senior Sam Soulier was the champion with a 79. Beaver Dam’s Kendra Swanson (81), last year’s individual winner, was second and Portage’s Sophie Denure (84) placed third.
“We were in the lead going into the tournament, so we just wanted to maintain our spot,” Soulier said, adding: “I think we are just hungry to get better and improve on that score. Now is the time maybe not to shoot the best and look forward to regionals and sectionals to shoot our best rounds, because I think they are yet to come.”