Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski, tied for second at 1-over 73, watches her third shot on the ninth hole on the first day of state tournament play Monday at University Ridge Golf Course.

 STEVE APPS, State Journal

Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski was named to the first team of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin's girls All-State team.

Hartland Arrowhead’s Emily Lauterbach was named to the first team and was named the player of the year.

The second team includes Milton’s Taylor Hakala and Middleton’s Kate Meier.

Kotlowski finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament. Meier was fifth and Hakala ninth.

The third team includes Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood, who tied for third in the Division 2 state meet and helped lead the Crusaders to the state title, and Waunakee’s Sam Soulier.

2018 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Girls All-State Team

First team

Jo Baranczyk – Bay Port

Rachel Kauflin – Wauwatosa East/West

Caylie Kotlowski – Stoughton

Emily Lauterbach – Hartland Arrowhead, player of the year

Lexi Meade – Eau Claire Memorial

Holly Murphy – Lake Geneva Badger

Mallory Swartz – Franklin

Second team

Sarah Balding – Brookfield Central

Annie Balduzzi – La Crosse Aquinas

Taylor Hakala – Milton

Bonnie Jin – Brookfield Central

Madeline Koenig – Wales Kettle Moraine

Katherine Meier – Middleton

Clair Phakamad – Appleton Xavier

Third team

Sydney Brown – Eau Claire North

Sami Krutz – Brookfield Central

Julia Schilling – Wales Kettle Moraine

Anouska Siva – Brookfield East

Sam Soulier – Waunakee

Grace Suter – Oconomowoc

Grace Welch – Madison Edgewood

Honorable mention

Jenna Anderson – Wales Kettle Moraine

Meredith Boos – Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Sophia Dooman – Janesville Parker

Madeline Fiebig – Wales Kettle Moraine

Lauren Haen – Appleton Xavier

Caitlyn Hegenbarth – Madison Edgewood

Elise Hoven – Cedarburg

Grace Jaeger – Madison Edgewood

Elizabeth Kaiser – Hartland Arrowhead

Aly Kinzel – Waunakee

Lillian Knetter – Madison West

Madison LaPaz – Oconomowoc

Kirsten Leonardi – Sussex Hamilton

Elizabeth Mantey – Wales Kettle Moraine

Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye – Monona Grove

Glenna Sanderson – Middleton

Claudia Seeman – Milton

Rylie Severson – Ashwaubenon

Kiernan Smith – Northwestern

Kendra Swanson – Beaver Dam

Aubrie Torhorst – Waterford

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

