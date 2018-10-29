Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski was named to the first team of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin's girls All-State team.
Hartland Arrowhead’s Emily Lauterbach was named to the first team and was named the player of the year.
The second team includes Milton’s Taylor Hakala and Middleton’s Kate Meier.
Kotlowski finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament. Meier was fifth and Hakala ninth.
The third team includes Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood, who tied for third in the Division 2 state meet and helped lead the Crusaders to the state title, and Waunakee’s Sam Soulier.
2018 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Girls All-State Team
First team
Jo Baranczyk – Bay Port
Rachel Kauflin – Wauwatosa East/West
Caylie Kotlowski – Stoughton
Emily Lauterbach – Hartland Arrowhead, player of the year
Lexi Meade – Eau Claire Memorial
Holly Murphy – Lake Geneva Badger
Mallory Swartz – Franklin
Second team
Sarah Balding – Brookfield Central
Annie Balduzzi – La Crosse Aquinas
Taylor Hakala – Milton
Bonnie Jin – Brookfield Central
Madeline Koenig – Wales Kettle Moraine
Katherine Meier – Middleton
Clair Phakamad – Appleton Xavier
Third team
Sydney Brown – Eau Claire North
Sami Krutz – Brookfield Central
Julia Schilling – Wales Kettle Moraine
Anouska Siva – Brookfield East
Sam Soulier – Waunakee
Grace Suter – Oconomowoc
Grace Welch – Madison Edgewood
Honorable mention
Jenna Anderson – Wales Kettle Moraine
Meredith Boos – Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Sophia Dooman – Janesville Parker
Madeline Fiebig – Wales Kettle Moraine
Lauren Haen – Appleton Xavier
Caitlyn Hegenbarth – Madison Edgewood
Elise Hoven – Cedarburg
Grace Jaeger – Madison Edgewood
Elizabeth Kaiser – Hartland Arrowhead
Aly Kinzel – Waunakee
Lillian Knetter – Madison West
Madison LaPaz – Oconomowoc
Kirsten Leonardi – Sussex Hamilton
Elizabeth Mantey – Wales Kettle Moraine
Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye – Monona Grove
Glenna Sanderson – Middleton
Claudia Seeman – Milton
Rylie Severson – Ashwaubenon
Kiernan Smith – Northwestern
Kendra Swanson – Beaver Dam
Aubrie Torhorst – Waterford