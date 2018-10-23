Try 1 month for 99¢
Milton's Taylor Hakala watches her tee shot on the 10th hole. Day one of the WIAA State Golf Tournament was held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Monday Oct. 8, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Stoughton, Madison Edgewood and Milton led selections for the Badger South Conference all-conference girls golf team.

Stoughton won the Badger South Conference tournament and the Badger South overall title. Edgewood won the Badger South dual crown.

Edgewood went on to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Hakala (Milton), Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton), Caitlyn Hegenbarth (Madison Edgewood), Grace Welch (Madison Edgewood), Klairissa O'Reilly Dye (Monona Grove).

SECOND TEAM

Claudia Seeman (Milton), Myranda Kotlowski (Stoughton), Alyssa Schmidt (Oregon), Bre Viken (Stoughton), Grace Jaeger (Madison Edgewood).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

