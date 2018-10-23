Stoughton, Madison Edgewood and Milton led selections for the Badger South Conference all-conference girls golf team.
Stoughton won the Badger South Conference tournament and the Badger South overall title. Edgewood won the Badger South dual crown.
Edgewood went on to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Hakala (Milton), Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton), Caitlyn Hegenbarth (Madison Edgewood), Grace Welch (Madison Edgewood), Klairissa O'Reilly Dye (Monona Grove).
SECOND TEAM
Claudia Seeman (Milton), Myranda Kotlowski (Stoughton), Alyssa Schmidt (Oregon), Bre Viken (Stoughton), Grace Jaeger (Madison Edgewood).