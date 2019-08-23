The 10th annual Crusade Fore a Cure girls golf tournament is scheduled for Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club.
The event helps raise funds to support the Women’s Health and UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The event has raised $97,824 so far.
Madison Edgewood is the host. Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart and assistant Betsy Zadra partnered with the Komen Foundation in 2010 and started the high school fundraiser tournament at Maple Bluff.
This is the second year the event is partnering with UW Carbone Cancer Center. Last year, the girls raised more than $18,000. The main focus is to support Women’s Health, which supports research into breast cancer and all gynecological cancers, according to event information.
Lunch, fundraising stories and a guest speaker, Samantha Mergen, are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Golfers are scheduled to begin play at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Participating teams:
Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Green Bay Notre Dame, Osseo-Fairchild, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waunakee and Watertown.
Last year, Waunakee’s Sam Soulier shot a 3-over-par 77 to tie Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port for medalist honors.
In the team race, Middleton (358) finished one stroke ahead of Waunakee, followed by Edgewood (366) and Milton (368).