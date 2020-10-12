Rain, lightning shorten first round of WIAA state girls golf tournament

A love for golf is more than genetic with Stricker. Yes, she’s part of Wisconsin golf’s first family, the daughter of Steve and Bobbi Stricker, but that’s just a part of her success story.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I have a lot of high expectations of myself,” Stricker said.

And she happily acknowledges that neither her parents nor her teammates have been the source of any of that pressure. Instead, they provide support — for instance, it was hard to miss Steve Stricker, coach of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team, working with his daughter on the putting green for a half-hour after Monday’s round.

Instead, she said, she’s been allowed to find out for herself how much she loves the game.

“Isn’t it nice? It’s so nice. I love it,” Stricker said, her voice giving away the big smile that hid behind her mask.

Monday’s round started in the fog and wind, was put on hold for two early afternoon hours due to rain and lightning, and finished on chilly and soggy grounds.

“The conditions definitely were not helpful for any of us,” said Waunakee senior Aly Kinzel, who shot 47 on Monday. “I know everyone was in the same boat, but it was tough.”