Rain, lightning shorten first round of WIAA state girls golf tournament

KOHLER — Cold and rainy. Windy and foggy. Masked up and socially distant.
Every way that Monday’s opening round of the WIAA state girls golf tournament could be inconvenient and miserable, it ticked off all the boxes.
It took love — for the sport, for the competition, for the team — to get a player to bear down. And that’s where a few, including Waunakee freshman Izzy Stricker, found a little something extra.
“I just kept my head on, fought through the wind and all the conditions, all just one shot at a time,” said Stricker, who led the Warriors from her No. 3 slot with an 8-over-par 44 on the back nine at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valleys Course.
That score — two pars, six bogeys and one double bogey — put her in a tie for 12th place after the rain-shortened first round. But then, only one of the 81 participants come within one stroke of par: Kylie Walker of Paddock Lake Westosha Central, who finished at 1-over 37 after a bogey on the 18th hole ruined eight holes of even-par play before the rain delay.
Waunakee is fifth among the eight Division 1 teams, but only four strokes out of second place and 12 strokes behind top-ranked leader Brookfield Central. The Warriors shot 330, trailing Brookfield Central (318), Tomah (326), Hartland Arrowhead (328) and Wales Kettle Moraine (329).
A love for golf is more than genetic with Stricker. Yes, she’s part of Wisconsin golf’s first family, the daughter of Steve and Bobbi Stricker, but that’s just a part of her success story.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I have a lot of high expectations of myself,” Stricker said.
And she happily acknowledges that neither her parents nor her teammates have been the source of any of that pressure. Instead, they provide support — for instance, it was hard to miss Steve Stricker, coach of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team, working with his daughter on the putting green for a half-hour after Monday’s round.
Instead, she said, she’s been allowed to find out for herself how much she loves the game.
“Isn’t it nice? It’s so nice. I love it,” Stricker said, her voice giving away the big smile that hid behind her mask.
Monday’s round started in the fog and wind, was put on hold for two early afternoon hours due to rain and lightning, and finished on chilly and soggy grounds.
“The conditions definitely were not helpful for any of us,” said Waunakee senior Aly Kinzel, who shot 47 on Monday. “I know everyone was in the same boat, but it was tough.”
Kinzel said her team took “tons of notes” during a six-hour practice round on Sunday. “Then we got out today and we didn’t even recognize the course as being the same one,” she said.
Senior Sydney Grimm had a 46 and Natalie Hoege shot 49 for Waunakee, the only area team in the Division 1 field.
Division 2
Two-time defending state champion Madison Edgewood has its work cut out for today’s final round — but this program, which has 15 state titles overall, has come back from behind before.
Top-ranked Prescott shot a first-round 186, six strokes ahead of Edgewood. Racine Prairie was third at 195.
“Once we got back out there, we got more into a rhythm and did better,” said Mary Welch, who co-coaches Edgewood with her sister, Jane. “The wind was less (after the break), but the rain made it hard, too.”
“Early on, the wind was really severe,” Jane Welch said. “And with the break, it’s always hard to stop and go.”
Edgewood’s Grace Jaeger said her teammates sat in their cars and the team bus for a while during the break, but returned to the hotel after a loud thunderbolt struck in the vicinity of the course.
“It was hard to keep your focus, thinking you’d be playing 18 holes but then with the weather, you’re sitting and then only playing nine,” said Jaeger, who stands in fourth place with a 44 that included a triple bogey on No. 2, five other bogeys and three pars.
“Grace was able to pick up a few strokes (after the break), and it was big for the team to see her come through,” Mary Welch said.
Edgewood’s Sarah Nakada shot 47 to stand in a tie for 10th individually, and Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot 14-over 50.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann began her final state tournament and played to a tie for fifth place with a 46 that included a triple bogey, a double bogey, five bogeys and two pars (both on par-3 holes).
Lakeside, making the first state trip in program history, struggled to last place at 215, six shots out of fifth.
“I hate the wind,” Heckmann said. “I’m fine with rain, but I had to play (the first) five holes in this huge wind. It’s exhausting. … I would have loved to have had a couple more holes (on the second nine) to make up for some of those problems I had.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!