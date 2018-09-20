The Big Eight Conference girls golf tournament scheduled for today (Thursday) at Evansville Golf Club has been postponed due to rain overnight, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.
It was decided later Thursday morning that the Big Eight tournament will be played Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the same tee times being used.
Earlier in the week, the Badger Conference golf tournament Tuesday at the Legend at Bergamont in Oregon was postponed until Monday due to rain and unplayable conditions.