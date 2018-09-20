Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls golf: Madison West's Lillian Knetter tees off.
Buy Now

Madison West's Lillian Knetter tees off on the 11th hole during the Crusade Fore a Cure golf tournament at Maple Bluff County Club in Maple Bluff, Wis. Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Knetter shot 94 for West.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Big Eight Conference girls golf tournament scheduled for today (Thursday) at Evansville Golf Club has been postponed due to rain overnight, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

It was decided later Thursday morning that the Big Eight tournament will be played Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the same tee times being used. 

Earlier in the week, the Badger Conference golf tournament Tuesday at the Legend at Bergamont in Oregon was postponed until Monday due to rain and unplayable conditions.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

