OREGON — The Badger Conference girls golf tournament was postponed late Tuesday morning due to rain and unplayable conditions at the Legend at Bergamont golf course in Oregon.
The conference tournament has been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Legend at Bergamont, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said.
Play began at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Some groups were able to play three or four holes, Carr said.
The tournament will be started over Monday.
The tournament includes competition for the Badger North and Badger South schools.