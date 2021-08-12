 Skip to main content
Preps roundup: Badger Conference girls golf heavyweights get off to solid start to season
Prep girls golf photo: Waunakee's Izzi Stricker makes an approach shot

Waunakee's Izzi Stricker sends an approach shot toward the green on the 16th hole during Friday's Waunakee Invitational at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Stricker tied for runner-up honors individually, shooting 83.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Watertown Invitational

Sussex Hamilton girls golf finished with three of the top four individual performers as the Chargers easily took first place at the Watertown Invitational, kicking off the 2021 fall season. Senior Caroline Lewison and junior Kayla Capener from Baraboo each finished in the top 10 individually as the Thunderbirds took second as a team. Milton junior Hannah Dunk finished the day with a meet-best individual score of 73 to help lead the Redhawks to a third place team finish. 

Waunakee 176, Stoughton 248

The Warriors had all four competitors finish with scores in the 40's as they easily defeated the Vikings on the par-36 course at the Meadows of Sixmile course. Waunakee sophomore Jordan Shipshock recorded the best score of the meet with a 42, one stroke better than fellow sophomore teammate Izzi Stricker.

