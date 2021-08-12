Preps roundup: Badger Conference girls golf heavyweights get off to solid start to season

Sussex Hamilton girls golf finished with three of the top four individual performers as the Chargers easily took first place at the Watertown Invitational, kicking off the 2021 fall season. Senior Caroline Lewison and junior Kayla Capener from Baraboo each finished in the top 10 individually as the Thunderbirds took second as a team. Milton junior Hannah Dunk finished the day with a meet-best individual score of 73 to help lead the Redhawks to a third place team finish.