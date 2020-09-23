Prep sports roundup: Reedsburg golfers top DeForest in Badger North 'culminating event'

Reedsburg shot 376 to finish four strokes ahead of runner-up DeForest in a Badger North Conference “culminating event” — in other years called a conference meet — at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
State-ranked Waunakee was not a part of the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badger Conference elected to have no conference championship competitions in any fall sport.
DeForest’s Taryn Endres shot 15-over-par 85 to win individual honors, three strokes ahead of Portage’s Ella Denure. Reedsburg got an 89 from Grace Benish and a 91 from Ashleigh Johnson.
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 6,
Delafield St. John’s NW 1
Kyle Main scored a hat trick for his third consecutive game to lead the visiting Warriors to a non-conference victory in Delafield. Jay Yankhe, Isaiah Andress and Calvin Geerdts scored their first varsity goals for Lakeside. St. John’s was held scoreless until the final minute.
GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday’s result
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
CULMINATING EVENT
Team scores: Reedsburg 376; DeForest 380; Portage 387; Baraboo 398.
Top five individuals: Endres, D, 85; E. Denure, P, 88; Benish, R, 89; S. Denure, P, 90; Johnson, R, 91.
Reedsburg: Benish 89, Johnson 91, McPherson 94, Carey 102. DeForest: Endres 85, Scheuerell 96, Nesbitt 99, Schnell 100. Portage: E. Denure 88, S. Denure 90, Fick 103, Mumm 106. Baraboo: Schlender 94, Turkington 100, Lewison 102, Capener 102. At Lake Wisconsin Country Club, Prairie du Sac, par 70.
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday’s result
Non-conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 1
Lakeside Lutheran*4*2*—*5
Delafield St. John’s*0*1*—*1
First half: LL — Yankhe (Main), 2:00; Main, 4:00; Andress, 27:00; Main, 42:00.
Second half: LL — Main, 76:00 (pk), Geerdts, 84:00; DSJ — Obeso, 89:00.
Shots on goal: LL 12, DSJ 7. Saves: LL (Punzel) 6; DSJ 6.
