Prep sports roundup: Reedsburg golfers top DeForest in Badger North 'culminating event'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg shot 376 to finish four strokes ahead of runner-up DeForest in a Badger North Conference “culminating event” — in other years called a conference meet — at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.

State-ranked Waunakee was not a part of the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badger Conference elected to have no conference championship competitions in any fall sport.

DeForest’s Taryn Endres shot 15-over-par 85 to win individual honors, three strokes ahead of Portage’s Ella Denure. Reedsburg got an 89 from Grace Benish and a 91 from Ashleigh Johnson.

Boys soccer

Lakeside Lutheran 6,

Delafield St. John’s NW 1

Kyle Main scored a hat trick for his third consecutive game to lead the visiting Warriors to a non-conference victory in Delafield. Jay Yankhe, Isaiah Andress and Calvin Geerdts scored their first varsity goals for Lakeside. St. John’s was held scoreless until the final minute.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday’s result