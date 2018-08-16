Milton posted a 257 score to finish second in the Milton Girls Best Ball Invitational on Thursday at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The Red Hawks got an 83 from the pairing of Claudia Seeman and Desirae Dorcey and an 84 from Taylor Hakala and Keely Babcock to finish 19 strokes behind winner Wales Kettle Moraine.
The winning best-ball pair was Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux and Sara Naread, which turned in a score of 75to top Kettle Moraine’s Madeline Koenig and Elizabeth Mantey by two strokes.
Craig and Janesville Parker finished tied for third in the seven-team field.
Monona Grove’s pairing of Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye and Abbey Frietsche scored 79 for third place.
Waunakee 156,
Mount Horeb 221
Senior Sam Soulier shot a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors to a Badger North Conference dual-meet victory over the Vikings at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb.
Girls tennis
Middleton 6, Verona 1
The visiting Cardinals (1-0 Big Eight Conference) lost the opening singles match before securing six straight wins to defeat the Wildcats (1-1). Meredith Conley earned Verona’s lone victory, but no other Verona singles entries were able to take more than two games from the Cardinals.
Madison West 7,
Madison East 0
The host Regents didn’t drop a set to beat the Purgolders in the teams’ Big Eight dual-meet opener. West’s Maddie Bremel earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and Spencer Harrison and Katie Goetz scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
Madison Memorial 7,
Madison La Follette 0
The Spartans (2-0 Big Eight duals) swept the Lancers (0-1) as No. 1 singles player Jessia Jiang earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.