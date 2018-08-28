Myranda Kotlowski shot a 4-over-par 76 at Baraboo Country Club on Tuesday, leading the Stoughton girls golf team to the championship of the 11-team Stoughton Invitational.
The Vikings earned a team total of 338, as Bre Viken shot 80 and Caylie Kotlowski 84. Baraboo’s Carly Moon shot 83 for third place among individuals.
Edgerton took second in the team race at 372, led by Mali Kruckenberg’s 85.
Boys soccer
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Brookfield Academy 2
Lucas Martin led the way with two goals as the Phoenix dispatched the Blue Knights. Xander Heiman added a goal and two assists to help Luther Prep remain undefeated.
Girls volleyball
Waterloo 3, Belleville 1
The Pirates opened conference play with a strong victory over the Wildcats, 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15. Brooke Mosher led the way for Waterloo with 21 kills, tacking on five aces and 10 assists as well.
Randolph 3, Columbus 0
After a tight first set, the Rockets swept the host Cardinals in a non-conference match, 28-26, 25-16, 25-13.
Columbus' Emma Dugan notched six kills and Hannah Fox had 19 digs.
Girls swimming
McFarland 115, Monroe/New Glarus 55
Freshman Mara Freeman set a pool record in the 100-meter backstroke and senior Alex Moderski exhibited her usual dominance in the 50- and 100- meter freestyle races as the Spartans downed Monroe/New Glarus in a Badger South Conference dual. Mekenzie Hammer was the only swimmer to win a varsity event for the Cheesemakers.
Girls tennis
DeForest 7, Portage 0
The Norskies surrendered a total of four service games across their seven matches as they overwhelmed the Warriors in Badger North Conference play. No. 1 and 2 singles players Samantha and Cecile Fuchs both earned sweeps.
Jefferson 5, Kenosha Bradford 2
Led by three victories in doubles, the Eagles pushed past the Red Devils. Jefferson won both matches that went to tiebreakers.