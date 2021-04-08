Prep roundup: Middleton boys volleyball team rallies past Fond du Lac

The Middleton boys volleyball team won the final two sets Wednesday to pull out a 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory over visiting Fond du Lac.
Cole Sweitzer led Middleton with 17 kills and added two blocks and three service aces. Nick Stott tallied 46 assists, two blocks and two aces. Isaac Dreifuerst led Fond Du Lac with 17 kills and three blocks.
Girls tennis
Madison West 7, Madison East 0
The host Regents improved to 2-0 in matches against Big Eight Conference opponents, losing only one game in a sweep of the Purgolders. Abby Bremel won at No. 1 singles and Sophia Knigge and Maddi Bremel won at No. 1 doubles.
Girls golf
Middleton quad
Bay Port won with a score of 330, defeating Middleton and Sheboygan North with 334 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state individual champion, shot 6-over-par 77 and finished second overall to Middleton’s Ellie Frisch, who shot 2-over 73. Ava Wittstock led Sheboygan North with an 8-over 79.
Milton 193, Janesville Parker 217
Reagan Moisson shot 3-over-par 39 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville to lead the Red Hawks to a non-conference dual victory over the Vikings. Sarah Zimmerman shot 48 to lead Parker.
Stoughton 185, Mount Horeb 196
Senior Caylie Kotlowski shot 1-over-par 36 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton to lead Stoughton to victory. Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo followed with 42.
Boys soccer
Beloit Memorial 2, Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 2
Beloit Memorial took an early 2-0 lead but settled for a draw with Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah. Omar Munoz scored both goals for the Purple Knights and Baylor Denu assisted on each one. Owen Ivanuck and then Thomas Ptacin scored for Rockton.
Cross country
Middleton quad
Monona Grove’s Eli Traeder won the 5,000-meter boys race at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains with a time of 16:38. But Middleton edged out the Silver Eagles in the team race, 34-36. Ethan Mladucky was Middleton’s top runner, finishing third at 17:38. Belleville’s Carter Scholey was second overall at 17:17. In the girls race, Middleton beat Monona Grove 21-44, with Belleville third at 77. Meredith Pansegrau of Middleton won the race at 20:26. Peighton Nelson led Monona Grove, taking third in 20:51.