 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Middleton boys volleyball team rallies past Fond du Lac
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Middleton boys volleyball team rallies past Fond du Lac

  • 0

The Middleton boys volleyball team won the final two sets Wednesday to pull out a 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory over visiting Fond du Lac.

Cole Sweitzer led Middleton with 17 kills and added two blocks and three service aces. Nick Stott tallied 46 assists, two blocks and two aces. Isaac Dreifuerst led Fond Du Lac with 17 kills and three blocks.

Girls tennis

Madison West 7, Madison East 0

The host Regents improved to 2-0 in matches against Big Eight Conference opponents, losing only one game in a sweep of the Purgolders. Abby Bremel won at No. 1 singles and Sophia Knigge and Maddi Bremel won at No. 1 doubles.

Girls golf

Middleton quad

Bay Port won with a score of 330, defeating Middleton and Sheboygan North with 334 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state individual champion, shot 6-over-par 77 and finished second overall to Middleton’s Ellie Frisch, who shot 2-over 73. Ava Wittstock led Sheboygan North with an 8-over 79.

Milton 193, Janesville Parker 217

Reagan Moisson shot 3-over-par 39 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville to lead the Red Hawks to a non-conference dual victory over the Vikings. Sarah Zimmerman shot 48 to lead Parker.

Stoughton 185, Mount Horeb 196

Senior Caylie Kotlowski shot 1-over-par 36 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton to lead Stoughton to victory. Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo followed with 42.

Boys soccer

Beloit Memorial 2, Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 2

Beloit Memorial took an early 2-0 lead but settled for a draw with Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah. Omar Munoz scored both goals for the Purple Knights and Baylor Denu assisted on each one. Owen Ivanuck and then Thomas Ptacin scored for Rockton.

Cross country

Middleton quad

Monona Grove’s Eli Traeder won the 5,000-meter boys race at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains with a time of 16:38. But Middleton edged out the Silver Eagles in the team race, 34-36. Ethan Mladucky was Middleton’s top runner, finishing third at 17:38. Belleville’s Carter Scholey was second overall at 17:17. In the girls race, Middleton beat Monona Grove 21-44, with Belleville third at 77. Meredith Pansegrau of Middleton won the race at 20:26. Peighton Nelson led Monona Grove, taking third in 20:51.

Janesville Craig quad

Senior Anna Knueve of Verona won the race with a time of 21:26, but the host Cougars won the team championship. Junior Rylee Coleman led Craig with a second-place time of 22:14. Senior Kayleigh Knauss was Sun Prairie’s top finisher with a fourth-place time of 22:32.

PREP SPORTS | WEDNESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday’s area summary

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 2,

ROCKTON (Ill.) HONONEGAH 2

Rockton Hononegah*1*1* —*2

Beloit Memorial*2*0* —*2

First half — BM: Munoz (Denu), 10:54; BM: Munoz (Denu), 15:37; RH: Ivanuck, 34:41.

Second half — RH: Ptacin, 60:17.

Saves: BM (Melendrez) 4; RH (Kastner) 3.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MIDDLETON 3, FOND DU LAC x1, MIDDLETON x

Fond du Lac*19*25*21*23

Middleton*25*22*25*25

FOND DU LAC (leaders) — Kills: Dreifuerst 17, Olig 14. Assists: Duley 32. Blocks: Dreifuerst 3, Olig 2.

MIDDLETON — Kills: Sweitzer 17, Emmerich 8, Anbler 8. Assists: Stott 46. Blocks: Sweitzer 2, Emmerich 2, Stott 2. Aces: Emmerich 4, Sweitzer 3, Anbler 2, Stott 2.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON QUAD

Team scores: Middleton 34, Monona Grove 36, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, Monona Grove, Belleville 81, Beloit Memorial 93.

Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 16:38.

Middleton: 3, Mladucky 17:38; 4, Wagener 17:46; 7, Kurtz 18:33; 9, Worden 18:46; 11, Whiteis 18:59. Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 16:38; 5, Anderson 17:55; 6, Keaveny 18:14; 10, Janda 18:55; 14, Maertz 19:33. Belleville: 2, Scholey 17:17; 17, Dohm 20:39; 18, Walker 20:57; 21, Loshaw 21:24; 23, Wilder 22:52. Beloit Memorial: 8, James 18:42; 19, Ferrera 21:00; 20, J. Johnson 21:14; 22, B. Johnson 22:39; 24, White 23:16. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Cross Plains, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

JANESVILLE CRAIG QUAD

Team scores: Janesville Craig 33, Verona 39, Sun Prairie 61, Verona, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker inc.

Individual winner: Knueve, V, 21:26.

Janesville Craig: 2, Coleman 22:14; 3, Austin 22:31; 8, Richard 23:18; 9, Riley 23:26; 11, Frick 23:39. Verona: 1, Knueve 21:26; 5, Bouda 22:55; 6, E. Petra 23:01; 10, S. Petra 23:31; 17, Dohnal 24:26. Sun Prairie: 4, Knauss 22:32; 7, Keefe 23:11; 12, Spredemann 23:47; 13, Johnson 23:54; 15, Tess 24:18. Janesville Parker: 20, Schroeder 24:34; 39, Miller 35:41; 40, Ippolito 37:13. At Janesville Craig, 5,000 meters.

MIDDLETON QUAD

Team scores: Middleton 21, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, Monona Grove 44, Belleville 77.

Individual winner: Pansegrau, M, 20:26.

Middleton: 1, Pansegrau 20:26; 2, Schwartz 20:39; 5, Smithberger 21:46; 6, Blust 22:03; 7, Ystenes 22:06. Monona Grove: 3, Nelson 20:51; 4, Yundt 21:02; 10, Schmidt 22:46; 13, Degroot 23:27; 14, Holmquist 23:40. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 11, Yapp 22:46; 12, Spiegel 22:54; 17, Salmela 28:04; 18, Herritz 29:58; 19, Gomez 32:24. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

STOUGHTON 185, MOUNT HOREB 196

Individual winner: Kotlowski, S, 36.

Stoughton: Kotlowski 36; Gefke 45; Hann 52; Foldy 52. Mount Horeb: Lombardo 42; Wallace 50; Fager 51; Dobereiner 53. At Coachman’s Golf Resort, Edgerton, par 35.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON QUAD

Team scores: Bay Port 330, Middleton 334, Sheboygan North 334.

Top three individuals: 1, Frisch, M, 73; 2, Baranczyk, BP, 77; 3, Wittstock, SN, 79.

Middleton: Frisch 73; Cressman 80; Dahmen 86; Kriewaldt 95. At Pleasant View Golf Course, Middleton, par 71.

MILTON 193, JANESVILLE PARKER 217

Individual winner: Moisson, M, 39.

Milton: Moisson 39, Jaeggi 43, Kronberg 54, Vidruk 57. Janesville Parker: Zimmerman 48, Carlson 55, Grover 55, Olson 59. At Riverside Golf Course, Janesville, par 36.

Tuesday’s late summary

Rock Valley Conference

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MINI-MEET

Team scores: Jefferson 184; Beloit Turner 218; McFarland 222; Clinton 225; Edgerton 233; Evansville 239; Cambridge 241.

Top five individuals: Draeger, J, 41; Schmidt, J, 41; Schamens, J, 47; Pero, C, 51; Gates, M, 52; Peterson, BT, 52.

Cambridge: Pero 51, Hollis 58, Meyers 61, Timler 71. Edgerton: Bittner 53, Guertin 56, Dalbec 60, Krehoff 64. Evansville: Carlson 53, Klaehn 56, Langer 64, Kleiboer 66. McFarland: Gates 52, Kohn 54, Schoeller 56, Fenrick 60. At Towne Country Club, Edgerton, par 36.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

MADISON WEST 7, MADISON EAST 0

Singles: A. Bremel def. Brennan, 6-0, 6-0; Qian def. Decorah, 6-0, 6-0; Lin def. Monat, 6-0, 6-0; Becker def. Marley, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Knigge/M. Bremel def. Paulowski/McGlenn, 6-0, 6-0; Oriel/Gustavson def. Xistris/Haupt, 6-0, 6-0; Ryan/Goetz def. Buhlervale/Ihlenfield, 6-0, 6-0. At Madison West.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics