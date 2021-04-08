Prep roundup: Middleton boys volleyball team rallies past Fond du Lac

The Middleton boys volleyball team won the final two sets Wednesday to pull out a 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory over visiting Fond du Lac.

Cole Sweitzer led Middleton with 17 kills and added two blocks and three service aces. Nick Stott tallied 46 assists, two blocks and two aces. Isaac Dreifuerst led Fond Du Lac with 17 kills and three blocks.

Girls tennis

Madison West 7, Madison East 0

The host Regents improved to 2-0 in matches against Big Eight Conference opponents, losing only one game in a sweep of the Purgolders. Abby Bremel won at No. 1 singles and Sophia Knigge and Maddi Bremel won at No. 1 doubles.

Girls golf

Middleton quad

Bay Port won with a score of 330, defeating Middleton and Sheboygan North with 334 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state individual champion, shot 6-over-par 77 and finished second overall to Middleton’s Ellie Frisch, who shot 2-over 73. Ava Wittstock led Sheboygan North with an 8-over 79.

Milton 193, Janesville Parker 217