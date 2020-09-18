 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Grace Jaeger, Caitlyn Hegenbarth lead Madison Edgewood golfers to victory
Grace Jaeger shot a 5-over-par 41 and Caitlyn Hegenbarth followed up with a 42 on Wednesday to lead the Madison Edgewood girls golf team to a 183-204 victory over Watertown at Watertown Country Club.

Maddie Fischer led Watertown with a 47.

Baraboo 169, Beaver Dam 208

Caroline Lewison, Kayla Capener and Sadie Schlender each shot 42s to lead the host Thunderbirds to a 39-stroke victory in a dual meet at Fairfield Hills Golf Course in Baraboo. Natalie Jens led Beaver Dam with a 51.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday’s results

MADISON EDGEWOOD 183,

WATERTOWN 204

Madison Edgewood: Jaeger 41, Hegenbarth 42, Nakada 46, J. Thao 54. Watertown: Fischer 47, Suski 50, Lang 52, Szalanski 55. At Watertown CC, par 36.

BARABOO 169, BEAVER DAM 208

Baraboo: Lewison 42, Capener 42, Schlender 42, Turkington 43. Beaver Dam: Jens 49, Poels 51, Schaefer 53, DiStefano 55. At Fairfield Hills GC, Baraboo, par 29.

