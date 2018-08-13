Round One went to the Crusaders.
The Madison Edgewood girls golf team opened the Badger South Conference dual-meet season with a 165-175 victory over Milton at the Yahara Hills East Course.
The contest matched last fall’s WIAA state runners-up in Divisions 1 and 2.
Milton’s Taylor Hakala earned medalist honors with an even-par 36, including a birdie 3 on the ninth hole. Edgewood countered with four players shooting 43 or better: Anaka Leske shot 40, Grace Welch and Caitlyn Hegenbarth 41 and Grace Jaeger 43.
Stoughton Scramble
Stoughton shot a scramble score of 9-under-par 70 at Coachman’s Golf Resort to win a 12-team scramble. Oregon shot 62 for second and Monona Grove and Reedsburg tied for third at 67.
Verona Triangular
Lilian Knetter shot 85 to lead Madison West to a tight victory over Verona and Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference triangular at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus.
Caitlyn Ott of Verona earned medalist honors with an 84. Sydney O’Hearn shot 86 to lead Sun Prairie.
Madison Memorial Triangular
Led by Ana Kielly’s 93 and Bridget McCarthy’s 94, Madison Memorial totaled 406 to win a Big Eight triangular at Odana Hills Golf Course. Second-place Janesville Craig got an 86 from Kallie Lux.
Beloit Memorial Triangular
Janesville Parker shot 398 and Beloit Memorial and Madison East had incomplete team totals in a Big Eight triangular at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. Sophia Dooman led Parker with an 86.
Girls tennis
Fort Atkinson 6, Lodi 1
Klaire Trieloff won at the No. 1 flight to lead a singles sweep as the host Blackhawks earned a non-conference victory over the Blue Devils. Lodi’s Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer won at No. 1 doubles for Lodi.
Jefferson/Lake Mills Quad
The host L-Cats fell to Jefferson, 7-0, in the decisive match after taking 5-2 victories over Janesville Parker and Mayville.
La Crosse Invitational
Verona and Middleton both defeated La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Aquinas in a series of dual matches in La Crosse.