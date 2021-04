Prep roundup: A Royle pair delivers two home runs as Sun Prairie shuts out Germantown

Isabel Royle and Sophia Royle both hit home runs, Elle Rademacher tripled and Kennedy Schaefer hit two doubles to power the Sun Prairie softball team to an 11-0 victory at Germantown in non-conference play on Wednesday.

The Cardinals’ Tayler Baker pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 13.

For Germantown, Maddy Balsiger went 2-for-3 and pitcher Sarah Nasif totaled eight strikeouts.

Girls golf

Madison City Meet

Jilli Newman shot 44 to help Madison Memorial shoot 195 to win the three-team Madison City Meet over Madison West’s 210 and Madison La Follette’s 245. Brooklyn Fleming shot 47 to lead the Regents and Angelina Myhr shot 46 to lead the Lancers.

Middleton triangular

Ellie Frisch shot an even-par 71 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton to lead the host Cardinals to a runaway victory with a team total of 310, topping Eau Claire North’s 425 and Eau Claire Memorial’s 430. Glenna Sanderson and

Janesville Parker triangular