Prep notes: WIAA still planning to use Dane County sites for state tournaments in fall sports season

During Thursday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting that gave fall sports the go-ahead, albeit in delayed fashion, it was made evident that providing participation opportunities for student-athletes was a top priority, including ahead of the state tournament series.
The end of the fall sports seasons weren’t changed, and the winter and spring season calendars weren’t altered.
The Board of Control, however, indicated the various fall sports seasons might not end with a traditional tournament series.
The length and beginning of the tournament series will be determined in upcoming days, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson used the phrase culminating event instead of state championship during the meeting.
WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski oversees falls sports of girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming and diving, which have state tournaments scheduled for Madison (and University of Wisconsin facilities) in the fall.
He said the WIAA has contracts with University Ridge golf course for the state girls golf tournament Oct. 12-13 and with Nielsen Tennis Stadium for the state girls tennis tournaments (individual tournament Oct. 15-17 and team tournament Oct. 23-24) and has a visit scheduled with officials at the new Nicholas Recreation Center pool in August.
The University of Wisconsin Natatorium has been the site for girls and boys state swimming and diving meets, so this fall’s state swimming and diving meets' location is listed as TBA (Nov. 13-14) on the WIAA website.
Shafranski wrote in an email Thursday night that the WIAA will monitor the Dane County facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but “at this moment, we are planning to utilize these facilities should we be able to and allowed to hold culminating events for these sports seasons.”
The state title games in football are scheduled for Nov. 19-20 at UW’s Camp Randall Stadium.
New athletic director at Wisconsin Dells
Trina Slack took over duties as Wisconsin Dells’ new athletic director as of July 1, according to a Wisconsin Dells Events report.
Slack, who was Wisconsin Dells athletics secretary the past eight years, replaces Aaron Mack, who is the new football coach at DeForest.
District superintendent Terry Slack will assume some of the AD responsibilities, the report said.
