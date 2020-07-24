Prep notes: WIAA still planning to use Dane County sites for state tournaments in fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Thursday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting that gave fall sports the go-ahead, albeit in delayed fashion, it was made evident that providing participation opportunities for student-athletes was a top priority, including ahead of the state tournament series.

The end of the fall sports seasons weren’t changed, and the winter and spring season calendars weren’t altered.

The Board of Control, however, indicated the various fall sports seasons might not end with a traditional tournament series.

The length and beginning of the tournament series will be determined in upcoming days, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

WIAA executive director Dave Anderson used the phrase culminating event instead of state championship during the meeting.

WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski oversees falls sports of girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming and diving, which have state tournaments scheduled for Madison (and University of Wisconsin facilities) in the fall.