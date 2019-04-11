Former University of Wisconsin golfer Gabby Curtis has been named the Verona girls golf coach, Verona athletic director Mark Kryka said.
Curtis replaces Jon Rebholz as the Wildcats’ girls golf coach.
Rebholz, the boys coach, became girls coach in 2016. He took over the program from Bailey Hildebrandt.
Verona has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 girls state tournament five times, including making four appearances since 2013. The Wildcats were first in 2014 and second in 2013.
Rebholz remains the Verona boys golf coach, Kryka said. The Verona boys team made its first state appearance in 2018.
During high school, Curtis led the Altoona boys golf team and was named first-team all-state three times, according to her UW golf bio. She finished fourth at the WIAA Division 2 boys tournament in 2012, tied for 10th in 2013 and fifth in 2014, according to WIAA results.
At UW, she played in every event in her career and finished with a career scoring average of 74.65 that was second-best in school history. She was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection as a senior.
Inclement weather affects schedule
Snow, rain, high winds and generally cold and inclement weather wiped out Thursday’s prep sports schedule.
The WIAA office in Stevens Point was closed after six to eight inches of snow hit the area, followed by freezing rain.
The two-day, multi-team girls soccer tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells has been canceled, according to an announcement from the host school, Madison Memorial.
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Woodside canceled the tournament due to weather and field conditions and it not looking like the facility would be clear of snow based on the weather forecast.