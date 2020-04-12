Prep notes: Middleton earns No. 2 ranking in preseason rankings for Division 1 boys golf

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Middleton boys golf team was ranked second in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s preseason rankings for Division 1 – for a WIAA spring sports season that hasn’t begun competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champion Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in a vote of the coaches, earning two points more than Middleton.

Marquette and Middleton were clear favorites in the voting. Marquette was the WIAA Division 1 state champion last year, with Middleton second and Lake Geneva Badger third.

Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie, Oregon, Verona, Waunakee, Milton and Reedsburg also received votes in the poll.

Whether the season even takes place is in question because of concerns about the coronavirus, which has led to schools in the state being closed and a “safer at home” order from Gov. Tony Evers being in place until at least April 24.

On Friday, the University of announced that it was extending cancellation of campus events through June 30, which eliminated the possibility of conducting the WIAA state tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring: boys individual and team tennis tournaments, state softball and state golf (June 15-16 at University Ridge Golf Course).