Prep notes: Middleton earns No. 2 ranking in preseason rankings for Division 1 boys golf

The Middleton boys golf team was ranked second in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s preseason rankings for Division 1 – for a WIAA spring sports season that hasn’t begun competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending champion Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in a vote of the coaches, earning two points more than Middleton.
Marquette and Middleton were clear favorites in the voting. Marquette was the WIAA Division 1 state champion last year, with Middleton second and Lake Geneva Badger third.
Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie, Oregon, Verona, Waunakee, Milton and Reedsburg also received votes in the poll.
Whether the season even takes place is in question because of concerns about the coronavirus, which has led to schools in the state being closed and a “safer at home” order from Gov. Tony Evers being in place until at least April 24.
On Friday, the University of announced that it was extending cancellation of campus events through June 30, which eliminated the possibility of conducting the WIAA state tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring: boys individual and team tennis tournaments, state softball and state golf (June 15-16 at University Ridge Golf Course).
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
2020 PRESEASON TOP 10
DIVISION 1
(Based on a state coaches’ vote)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 158 points; 2, Middleton 156; 3, Wauwatosa East/Wauwatosa West 122; 4, Lake Geneva Badger 91; 5, Mequon Homestead 87; 6, Hudson 71; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 66; 8, Hartland Arrowhead 60; 9, Holmen 44; 10, Menomonee Falls 32.
Honorable mention – Kaukauna 29, Eau Claire Memorial 21, Green Bay Notre Dame 18, Fond du Lac 10, Madison Memorial 9, Stevens Point 8, Franklin 7, Slinger 7, Sun Prairie 7, Bay Port 6, Mukwonago 5, Kenosha Tremper 5, Oregon 5, Brookfield Central 4, Verona 4, Germantown 4, Waunakee 3, Sussex Hamilton 2, Milton 2, Reedsburg 1.
Edgerton selects new girls basketball coach
Edgerton has named Chris Jenny as its girls basketball coach, according to a WisSports.net report.
Jenny replaces Mike Schmidt.
