Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Anaka Leske, Wallace Schmotzer, Madison East's Phillip Roh II make college choices

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team announced on Twitter that Madison Edgewood senior Anaka Leske plans to attend UW-Whitewater and compete in women’s golf.

Madison Edgewood won the past two WIAA Division 2 state championships.

Leske tied for 11th at state in 2019 and finished 15th at state in 2018. She tied for best score at a 2018 regional and was a Badger South all-conference performer for the Crusaders in 2019.

Madison Edgewood’s Wallace Schmotzer makes college decision

Madison Edgewood senior Wallace Schmotzer, 6-foot-7 forward, committed to Cornell College and plans to compete in men’s basketball, according to a recent Twitter announcement from Crusaders athletics about Schmotzer’s virtual signing.

Cornell College is an NCAA Division III program in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

Madison East’s Phillip Roh III commits to Upper Iowa

Madison East senior Phillip Roh III announced on Twitter that he plans to attend Upper Iowa University and compete in football.