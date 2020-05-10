You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Anaka Leske, Wallace Schmotzer, Madison East's Phillip Roh II make college choices
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team announced on Twitter that Madison Edgewood senior Anaka Leske plans to attend UW-Whitewater and compete in women’s golf.

Madison Edgewood won the past two WIAA Division 2 state championships.

Leske tied for 11th at state in 2019 and finished 15th at state in 2018. She tied for best score at a 2018 regional and was a Badger South all-conference performer for the Crusaders in 2019.

Madison Edgewood’s Wallace Schmotzer makes college decision 

Madison Edgewood senior Wallace Schmotzer, 6-foot-7 forward, committed to Cornell College and plans to compete in men’s basketball, according to a recent Twitter announcement from Crusaders athletics about Schmotzer’s virtual signing.

Cornell College is an NCAA Division III program in Mount Vernon, Iowa. 

Madison East’s Phillip Roh III commits to Upper Iowa

Madison East senior Phillip Roh III announced on Twitter that he plans to attend Upper Iowa University and compete in football.

Roh tweeted: “I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches that helped me through this long journey. After talking to multiple coaches from all over I’ve decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University. #ALLIN #COMMITTED.”

Upper Iowa is an NCAA Division II program in Fayette, Iowa.

Roh was listed as a quarterback and linebacker in high school. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

