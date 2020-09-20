Prep golf notes: Waunakee, Madison Edgewood climb in polls; Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski commits to UW-Green Bay

The Waunakee and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams each moved up one spot in the Division 1 and Division 2 weekly state rankings, according to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin polls.
Waunakee now was ranked fifth in Division 1.
Brookfield Central remained the top-ranked team in Division 1.
Edgewood now was ranked fourth in Division 2.
Lakeside Lutheran was tied for 10th with Wisconsin Dells.
Prescott remained top-ranked in Division 2.
Girls golf
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
Weekly state rankings
Division 1
Week 2
(voting points listed)
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Brookfield Central 172 (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine 157 (3); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 148 (2); 4, Cedarburg 102 (4); 5, Waunakee 86 (6); 6, Mequon Homestead 72 (5); 7, Tomah 55 (8); 8, Union Grove 39 (HM); 9, Salem Westosha Central 38 (9); 10, Onalaska 34 (7).
Others receiving votes: Green Bay Notre Dame 25, Franklin 17, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 11 (10), Brookfield East 9, Hudson 6, Sussex Hamilton 6, Kimberly 5, New Richmond 4, New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West 2, Pewaukee 2.
Division 2
Week 2
(voting points listed)
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Prescott 40 (1); 2, Hammond Saint Croix Central 34 (2); 3, Wrightstown 29 (3); 4, Madison Edgewood 20 (tied for fifth); 5, Denmark 19 (tied for fifth); 6, Appleton Xavier 17 (4); 7, Freedom 15 (tied for fifth); 8, Racine Prairie School 13 (tied for 10th); 9, Arcadia/Independence 7 (9); 10, tie, Wisconsin Dells 6 (HM); 10, tie, Lakeside Lutheran 6 (tied for 10th).
Others receiving votes: Black River Falls 5, Little Chute 3 (tied for fifth), Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 3, Barron 2, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1.
Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski makes college decision
Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski announced she recently orally committed to UW-Green Bay and plans to play women’s golf, according to a Wisconsin.golf report.
Kotlowski was the sectional medalist at the DeForest sectional in 2019. She tied for 34th at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament.
Stoughton is not playing golf this fall and is scheduled to play in the alternative fall season in the spring due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kotlowski finished tied for 12th at the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur and tied for 16th at the Wisconsin State Open this summer, according to the Wisconsin.golf report.
Kotlowski was fourth at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
