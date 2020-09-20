 Skip to main content
Prep golf notes: Waunakee, Madison Edgewood climb in polls; Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski commits to UW-Green Bay
Prep golf notes: Waunakee, Madison Edgewood climb in polls; Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski commits to UW-Green Bay

Prep girls golf photo: Sydney Grimm watches her approach shot

Waunakee senior Sydney Grimm watches her approach shot sail toward the pin on the 16th hole during Friday's Waunakee Invitational girls golf tournament at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Grimm tied for second individually and her Waunakee team won the stroke-play team title.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Waunakee and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams each moved up one spot in the Division 1 and Division 2 weekly state rankings, according to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin polls.

Waunakee now was ranked fifth in Division 1.

Brookfield Central remained the top-ranked team in Division 1.

Edgewood now was ranked fourth in Division 2.

Lakeside Lutheran was tied for 10th with Wisconsin Dells.

Prescott remained top-ranked in Division 2.

Girls golf

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Weekly state rankings

Division 1

Week 2

(voting points listed)

(last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Brookfield Central 172 (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine 157 (3); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 148 (2); 4, Cedarburg 102 (4); 5, Waunakee 86 (6); 6, Mequon Homestead 72 (5); 7, Tomah 55 (8); 8, Union Grove 39 (HM); 9, Salem Westosha Central 38 (9); 10, Onalaska 34 (7).

Others receiving votes: Green Bay Notre Dame 25, Franklin 17, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 11 (10), Brookfield East 9, Hudson 6, Sussex Hamilton 6, Kimberly 5, New Richmond 4, New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West 2, Pewaukee 2.

Division 2

Week 2

(voting points listed)

(last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Prescott 40 (1); 2, Hammond Saint Croix Central 34 (2); 3, Wrightstown 29 (3); 4, Madison Edgewood 20 (tied for fifth); 5, Denmark 19 (tied for fifth); 6, Appleton Xavier 17 (4); 7, Freedom 15 (tied for fifth); 8, Racine Prairie School 13 (tied for 10th); 9, Arcadia/Independence 7 (9); 10, tie, Wisconsin Dells 6 (HM); 10, tie, Lakeside Lutheran 6 (tied for 10th).

Others receiving votes: Black River Falls 5, Little Chute 3 (tied for fifth), Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 3, Barron 2, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1.

Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski makes college decision

Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski announced she recently orally committed to UW-Green Bay and plans to play women’s golf, according to a Wisconsin.golf report.

Kotlowski was the sectional medalist at the DeForest sectional in 2019. She tied for 34th at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament.

Stoughton is not playing golf this fall and is scheduled to play in the alternative fall season in the spring due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kotlowski finished tied for 12th at the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur and tied for 16th at the Wisconsin State Open this summer, according to the Wisconsin.golf report.

Kotlowski was fourth at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

