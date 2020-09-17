Prep girls golf: Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock scores ace during match against Lakeside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waunakee freshman golfer Jordan Shipshock scored a hole-in-one on Monday during a dual match against Lakeside Lutheran.

Shipshock, the No. 4 player on the Waunakee varsity, used a pitching wedge to sink the ace on the 107-yard, par-3 10th hole at Bishop’s Bay Country Club in Middleton.

Shipshock finished with an 18-hole score of 85, 13 over par. She was one of only two Waunakee players to finish her round before darkness set in, forcing an early end to the match.

After the first nine holes, Waunakee held a 171-198 lead over Lakeside.

