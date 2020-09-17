Prep girls golf: Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock scores ace during match against Lakeside

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Waunakee freshman golfer Jordan Shipshock scored a hole-in-one on Monday during a dual match against Lakeside Lutheran.
Shipshock, the No. 4 player on the Waunakee varsity, used a pitching wedge to sink the ace on the 107-yard, par-3 10th hole at Bishop’s Bay Country Club in Middleton.
Shipshock finished with an 18-hole score of 85, 13 over par. She was one of only two Waunakee players to finish her round before darkness set in, forcing an early end to the match.
After the first nine holes, Waunakee held a 171-198 lead over Lakeside.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.