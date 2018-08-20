Waunakee took home the team championship of its own tournament on Monday, recording a team score of 338 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
The Warriors’ top four finishers each posted scores under 90. Junior Brooke Ehle finished with a 81, followed by Sam Soulier’s 82, Aly Kinzel’s 86 and Sydney Grimm’s 89.
Junior Kate Meier shot 75 to finish second overall and lead Middleton to a second-place team finish.
Emily Lauterbach of Hartland Arrowhead earned medalist honors with a score of 72. Janesville Parker’s Sophia Dooman finished third overall with a 78.
Oregon 191, Watertown 204
Alyssa Schmidt shot 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Panthers to a Badger South Conference dual-meet win over the Goslings at Foxboro Golf Course.
Andrea Tietz was the top-finisher for Watertown with a score of 47. Oregon’s Sydney and Sam McKee finished with scores of 47 and 48, respectively.