Try 1 month for 99¢

Waunakee took home the team championship of its own tournament on Monday, recording a team score of 338 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.

The Warriors’ top four finishers each posted scores under 90. Junior Brooke Ehle finished with a 81, followed by Sam Soulier’s 82, Aly Kinzel’s 86 and Sydney Grimm’s 89.

Junior Kate Meier shot 75 to finish second overall and lead Middleton to a second-place team finish.

Emily Lauterbach of Hartland Arrowhead earned medalist honors with a score of 72. Janesville Parker’s Sophia Dooman finished third overall with a 78.

Oregon 191, Watertown 204

Alyssa Schmidt shot 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Panthers to a Badger South Conference dual-meet win over the Goslings at Foxboro Golf Course.

Andrea Tietz was the top-finisher for Watertown with a score of 47. Oregon’s Sydney and Sam McKee finished with scores of 47 and 48, respectively.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments