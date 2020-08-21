Prep girls golf: Waunakee girls pleased as can be to be playing this fall

“We wrote letters to the Board of Education asking them to let us play, and we asked the whole team to do the same thing,” Kinzel said.

In the past, varsity players on each team are ranked from No. 1 to No. 5, with all the teams’ No. 1 players forming foursomes together, along with all the No. 2s playing together and so on. But in this meet, each grouping was made up of four or five players from the same school. Waunakee had three groups, DeForest two and Wisconsin Dells one.

Miller said other social distancing rule changes were observed. Teams were asked to arrive separately, 30 minutes before their scheduled first tee time; tee times were held 10 minutes apart, rather than eight; and players weren’t supposed to handle anyone else’s scorecards or golf equipment. The Waunakee players even left the flags in the cups while putting.

“We’re supposed to wear masks while practicing and warming up, and when we stretch before practice, we make a great big circle so we’re all six feet apart,” Kinzel said.

Fall vs. spring

Edgewood announced Friday it would conduct fall seasons in football, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball, golf and tennis. The Crusaders will hold off until spring for girls swimming and boys volleyball.