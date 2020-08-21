Prep girls golf: Waunakee girls pleased as can be to be playing this fall

WAUNAKEE — Friday might have been just another day at The Meadows at Sixmile Creek. But it was a red-letter day for area high school athletes.
And a purple day for the Waunakee girls golf team.
A couple of prep golf events were held to open the 2020 fall season on Thursday, but Friday’s Waunakee event — featuring the Warriors, DeForest and Wisconsin Dells — was the first held inside Dane County.
There were many changes to normal meet procedures, as there have been at practices around the area and as there will be over the course of the altered fall season and likely beyond.
But the girls were golfing in Waunakee purple, DeForest purple and Wisconsin Dells royal blue. And on Friday, that was more than enough.
“I’m thankful that golf is a low-risk sport,” said Waunakee senior Aly Kinzel. “It was a relief to find out we could have our season. Being inside and not being able to do this is so detrimental to your mental health.”
Fellow senior Sydney Grimm said Waunakee’s school board approved fall play on the 10th for girls golf, tennis and swimming, and boys and girls cross country.
“Of all the low-risk sports, I feel we’re like the lowest risk,” Waunakee girls golf coach Paul Miller said. “I’m glad our school board gave us a chance to play.”
There was one major caveat, though: The Warriors are banned from traveling outside of Dane County for competitions.
“Right now, DeForest is the only other school (in Dane County) that’s playing in the fall, so there aren’t that many schools to host,” Miller said.
Later Friday, Madison Edgewood also announced it would go forward with a fall golf season, starting practice on Monday.
Miller said that has created some scheduling challenges, though he is working to set up events on courses that might have played host to other Dane County teams that won’t be playing until the WIAA’s alternate spring season.
“Maybe this way we can see some other courses, which is always a fun part of the high school season,” Miller said.
Grimm was the day's medalist, shooting 82, and teammates Kinzel and Izzi Stricker tied for second at 83, with Kinzel winning a scorecard playoff.
Their Waunakee Purple team won the Best Ball team championship with a 71, though it was Waunakee White that won the stroke play title at 345, 29 strokes ahead of Waunakee and 42 ahead of DeForest purple.
Kinzel and Grimm said they spent much of the summer taking part in Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour events, following strict social distancing guidelines without COVID-19 issues. They made sure Waunakee’s school board knew about that before its vote.
“We wrote letters to the Board of Education asking them to let us play, and we asked the whole team to do the same thing,” Kinzel said.
In the past, varsity players on each team are ranked from No. 1 to No. 5, with all the teams’ No. 1 players forming foursomes together, along with all the No. 2s playing together and so on. But in this meet, each grouping was made up of four or five players from the same school. Waunakee had three groups, DeForest two and Wisconsin Dells one.
Miller said other social distancing rule changes were observed. Teams were asked to arrive separately, 30 minutes before their scheduled first tee time; tee times were held 10 minutes apart, rather than eight; and players weren’t supposed to handle anyone else’s scorecards or golf equipment. The Waunakee players even left the flags in the cups while putting.
“We’re supposed to wear masks while practicing and warming up, and when we stretch before practice, we make a great big circle so we’re all six feet apart,” Kinzel said.
Fall vs. spring
Edgewood announced Friday it would conduct fall seasons in football, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball, golf and tennis. The Crusaders will hold off until spring for girls swimming and boys volleyball.
Also, Capitol Conference commissioner Jeff Giese reported Friday that Capitol football members Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Horicon/Hustisford would play fall football, and Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot would wait until the alternative spring season.
So far, only one football team in the Eastern Suburban Conference, Clinton, has opted out of the fall season, though final decisions are still due from Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Pardeeville, Dodgeland, Markesan and Palmyra-Eagle.
Practice for football, boys soccer and girls volleyball is allowed to start Sept. 7, with games allowed 11 days later.
