 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls golf: Sophie Denure leads Portage girls to victory in their own invitational
0 comments

Prep girls golf: Sophie Denure leads Portage girls to victory in their own invitational

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Fick

Portage junior Elizabeth Fick hits out of a sand trap while playing in the Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club on Wednesday.

 TRAVIS HOUSLET/Daily Register

Sophie Denure dominated a 7-team field on Wednesday, shooting a 4-over-par 74 at Portage Country Club to win medalist honors by 12 strokes in the Portage Invitational girls golf tournament.

Her performance led the host Warriors to a three-stroke victory over Reedsburg in the team standings.

Portage totaled 382 strokes, followed by Reedsburg with 385, Baraboo with 391 and DeForest with 399.

Kayla Gray shot 86 to lead Wisconsin Dells. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson and Fort’s Natalie Kammer shot 88s, and DeForest’s Lexie Scheurell shot 93.

Team scores: Portage 382; Reedsburg 385; Baraboo 391; DeForest 399; Osseo-Fairchild 405; Wisconsin Dells 406; Fort Atkinson 436.

Top five individuals: S. Denure, P, 74; Gray, WD, 86; Kammer, FA, and Johnson, R, 87; Scheurell, D, 93.

Portage: S. Denure 74, Fick 99, E. Denure 100, Mumm 109. Reedsburg: Johnson 87, Benish 95, Carey 96, Gronley 107. Baraboo: Lewison 94, Capener 95, Schlender 99, Turkington 103. DeForest: Scheurell 93, Nesbitt 98, Schnell 104, Mau 104. Wisconsin Dells: Gray 86, G. Walker 96, L. Walker 101, Eck 123. Fort Atkinson: Kammer 87, Leibman 105, Edwards 120, Mempham 124. At Portage CC, par 70.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics