Prep girls golf: Sophie Denure leads Portage girls to victory in their own invitational

Sophie Denure dominated a 7-team field on Wednesday, shooting a 4-over-par 74 at Portage Country Club to win medalist honors by 12 strokes in the Portage Invitational girls golf tournament.
Her performance led the host Warriors to a three-stroke victory over Reedsburg in the team standings.
Portage totaled 382 strokes, followed by Reedsburg with 385, Baraboo with 391 and DeForest with 399.
Kayla Gray shot 86 to lead Wisconsin Dells. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson and Fort’s Natalie Kammer shot 88s, and DeForest’s Lexie Scheurell shot 93.
Team scores: Portage 382; Reedsburg 385; Baraboo 391; DeForest 399; Osseo-Fairchild 405; Wisconsin Dells 406; Fort Atkinson 436.
Top five individuals: S. Denure, P, 74; Gray, WD, 86; Kammer, FA, and Johnson, R, 87; Scheurell, D, 93.
Portage: S. Denure 74, Fick 99, E. Denure 100, Mumm 109. Reedsburg: Johnson 87, Benish 95, Carey 96, Gronley 107. Baraboo: Lewison 94, Capener 95, Schlender 99, Turkington 103. DeForest: Scheurell 93, Nesbitt 98, Schnell 104, Mau 104. Wisconsin Dells: Gray 86, G. Walker 96, L. Walker 101, Eck 123. Fort Atkinson: Kammer 87, Leibman 105, Edwards 120, Mempham 124. At Portage CC, par 70.
