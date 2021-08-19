Prep girls golf preview: Ellie Frisch hopes to lead Middleton to state title repeat

Senior Ellie Frisch wants to add more WIAA state golf hardware to the Middleton trophy case.
The Cardinals collected the alternate fall season state tournament title by one stroke over Bay Port in May at the Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Frisch, the team’s No. 2 player, shot a 10-over 154 for a second-place finish. She drained a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole to help the team victory.
But missing from the alternate fall season were the Milwaukee-area golf programs that have given Middleton its share of state tournament headaches.
WIAA officials granted teams the choice to move fall sports to the spring last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brookfield Central, Hartland Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine took three of the top four spots in the 2020 WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall.
Middleton clinched back-to-back state championships and finished runner-up behind Kettle Moraine in 2018.
“I’m really glad my senior year that I get to be back to that and we can try to defend our state title as accurately as possible,” said Frisch, who will assume Middleton’s No. 1 slot.
“A lot of the Milwaukee teams always make a run at the state title. We’re obviously going to have to play well to beat all of them.”
Frisch, the team captain, is fresh off a competitive summer which included a five-shot victory in the Sherri Steinhauer Invitational in early August.
She tied for 16th at the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur in July. Following that event, she orally committed to UW-Green Bay coach Lee Reinke at the rear of the 18th green.
Frisch has incorporated a swing change in her game, which caused a bit of downturn with her irons. “My short game, chipping and putting has just improved dramatically, so even when I’m not hitting my irons great, I can still make par and sometimes birdies,” she said.
Frisch spearheads a squad that boasts three other players with state experience: junior Amanda Beckman and sophomores Milanne Dahmen and Vivian Cressman. Cressman finished ninth at state with a score of 161.
Becky Halverson, a 1999 Middleton grad, has been at the Middleton coaching helm for nine seasons. She played in the program from 1995-98 under former Cardinals coach Dewey Stendahl and currently works as the golf professional at Pleasant View.
Halverson anticipates Ellen Close will play the No. 5 spot, with Abby Schroeder and Devan Utter vying for alternate roles.