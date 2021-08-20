Prep girls golf preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The Badger Conference's split into two divisions will make things interesting.

Here are three things to know about girls golf this season:

Which programs will rise now competing against a full field of teams and a new slate of opponents?

Last season was unlike any other for most high school sports seasons. With the teams split into fall and spring seasons due to tight COVID restrictions in Dane County at this time a year ago, Waunakee and Middleton were the top performing area teams in each respective season. Waunakee tied for second at the Division 1 state tournament, while Middleton captured the spring state tournament title. Madison Edgewood placed third in the Division 2 state tournament in the fall. The Badger Conference has now split into East and West divisions: Waunakee headlines the East and is joined by Beaver Dam, DeForest, Monona Grove, Stoughton and Watertown while the West will feature Baraboo, Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage and Reedsburg. As many teams go against each other for the first time in two years, there will be an allure to seeing which teams rise to the top in a fully competitive field.

Which teams can build off new levels of success?