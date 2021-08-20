Prep girls golf preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The Badger Conference's split into two divisions will make things interesting.
Here are three things to know about girls golf this season:
Which programs will rise now competing against a full field of teams and a new slate of opponents?
Last season was unlike any other for most high school sports seasons. With the teams split into fall and spring seasons due to tight COVID restrictions in Dane County at this time a year ago, Waunakee and Middleton were the top performing area teams in each respective season. Waunakee tied for second at the Division 1 state tournament, while Middleton captured the spring state tournament title. Madison Edgewood placed third in the Division 2 state tournament in the fall. The Badger Conference has now split into East and West divisions: Waunakee headlines the East and is joined by Beaver Dam, DeForest, Monona Grove, Stoughton and Watertown while the West will feature Baraboo, Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage and Reedsburg. As many teams go against each other for the first time in two years, there will be an allure to seeing which teams rise to the top in a fully competitive field.
Which teams can build off new levels of success?
While the powerhouse schools did their thing in each state tournament, there were some new faces making it to the final weekend. Janesville Craig made it to the alternate fall spring state tournament in May, and Lakeside Lutheran qualified for the Division 2 state tournament in October. Even though both finished in last place, it was the first time ever for each school qualifying for state. What’s more is that both schools have their key pieces from the previous season returning. In addition to star sophomore Mya Nicholson, Craig returns the senior duo of Lauren Dammen and Esther Jung, who finished 22nd and 26th at state, respectively. For Lutheran, seniors Kaylea Affeld and Lauren Lostetter along with junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Brooke Parkhurst will be there to try to make up for the loss of their previous top golfer, Ava’s older sister Maya. Affeld and Lostetter both have aspirations to play in college after this season, according to coach Kyra Lostetter, and building on a historic season would certainly pique the interest of recruiters.
Additional standout juniors
Since only two juniors were included in our list of 10 players to watch — with four seniors and four sophomores — we’ll make up for it here by noting a couple additional area players to watch in their penultimate prep seasons. According to Wisconsin.golf, Ashleigh Johnson of Reedsburg is the No. 16 ranked area golfer in the state for the class of 2023, and Sarah Zimmerman of Janesville Parker is tied for No. 25. Zimmerman left off the spring season shooting a 96 to tie for 24th at the Middleton sectional. Johnson finished 2020 with a score of 90, tied for 13th place, at the Tomah sectional.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.