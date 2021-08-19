Prep girls golf preview: 3 things to know this season

The Badger Conference's split into two divisions will make things interesting.
Here are three things to know about girls golf this season:
Which programs will rise now competing against a full field of teams and a new slate of opponents?
Last season was unlike any other for most high school sports seasons. With the teams split into fall and spring seasons due to tight COVID restrictions in Dane County at this time a year ago, Waunakee and Middleton were the top performing area teams in each respective season. Waunakee tied for second at the Division 1 state tournament, while Middleton captured the spring state tournament title. Madison Edgewood placed third in the Division 2 state tournament in the fall. The Badger Conference has now split into East and West divisions: Waunakee headlines the East and is joined by Beaver Dam, DeForest, Monona Grove, Stoughton and Watertown while the West will feature Baraboo, Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage and Reedsburg. As many teams go against each other for the first time in two years, there will be an allure to seeing which teams rise to the top in a fully competitive field.
Which teams can build off new levels of success?
While the powerhouse schools did their thing in each state tournament, there were some new faces making it to the final weekend. Janesville Craig made it to the alternate fall spring state tournament in May, and Lakeside Lutheran qualified for the Division 2 state tournament in October. Even though both finished in last place, it was the first time ever for each school qualifying for the state. What’s more is tat both schools have their key pieces from the previous season returning. In addition to star sophomore Mya Nicholson, Craig returns the senior duo of Lauren Dammen and Esther Jung, who finished 22nd and 26th at state, respectively. For Lutheran, seniors Kaylea Affeld and Lauren Lostetter along with junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Brooke Parkhurst will be there to try and make up for the loss of their previous top golfer, Ava’s older sister Maya. Affeld and Lostetter both have aspirations to play in college after this season, according to coach Kyra Lostetter, and building on a historic season would certainly pique the interest of recruiters.
Additional standout juniors
Since only included two juniors were included in our list of 10 players to watch — with four seniors and four sophomores — we’ll make up for it here by noting a couple additional area players to watch in their penultimate prep seasons. According to Wisconsin.golf, Ashleigh Johnson of Reedsburg is the No. 16 ranked area golfer in the state for the class of 2023, and Sarah Zimmerman of Janesville Parker is tied for No. 25. Zimmerman left off the spring season shooting a 96 to tie for 24th at the Middleton sectional. Johnson finished 2020 with a score of 90, tied for 13th place, at the Tomah sectional.