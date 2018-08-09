The 2018-2019 high school sports season opened Thursday with three area golf events.
At Watertown Country Club, defending WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Madison Edgewood rode the play of Grace Welch and Caitlyn Hegenbarth to the team championship of the Watertown Invitational.
The Crusaders shot a team total of 331, finishing six strokes ahead of Milton, last year’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up. Wales Kettle Moraine was third at 356, followed by Beaver Dam at 364, Watertown at 382 and DeForest at 391.
Wauwatosa’s Rachel Kauflin shot 2-over-par 74 to win medalist honors, followed by Milton’s Taylor Hakala at 75. Welch and Hegenbarth each shot 78.
Verona Wildcat Invitational
Led by Kate Meier’s 4-over-par 76 at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus, the Middleton girls earned team honors in the 12-team competition. All four of the top Middleton players broke 90 for the day.
Madison West’s Lillian Knetter shot 76 and won a scorecard-based playoff against Meier to capture individual medalist honors. Janesville Parker’s Sophia Dooman took third with 79.
West took second in the team race at 358 and Verona was third at 378.
Wisconsin Dells 207, Reedsburg 212
The host Chiefs won a dual meet as Ashley Anderson earned medalist honors with a 48 at Trappers Turn Golf Course.