The most important high school golf tournament of the season is coming to Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday.
This tournament isn’t just for the Big Eight or Badger Conference championship, or even for a WIAA state title. This tournament is to fight cancer.
Madison Edgewood’s ninth annual Crusade Fore a Cure tournament will take over Maple Bluff Country Club with a noon shotgun start, featuring 20 teams from around the state — many of them fully decked out in pink, in honor of the event.
Each team took part in fundraising activities to benefit the charity. Starting at 11:15 a.m., before play begins, one representative from each school will speak about how the girls from their schools went about raising funds for the event.
All proceeds will benefit the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and awareness of breast cancer and melanoma research.
Also before the golf begins, Dr. Lee Wilke, a surgeon and director of the UW Health Breast Center, will speak to the crowd.
Edgewood’s golf players have sold 34 sponsorship tee signs to Madison-area businesses, with the proceeds going to charity. The PGA Junior Foundation will handle scoring and the Wisconsin State Golf Association will assist with rule enforcement.
Also, donations are accepted online at http://give.classy.org/CrusadeForACure
Participating teams are Bay Port, Cambridge, Cedarburg, Fort Atkinson, Franklin, Green Bay Notre Dame, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Osseo-Fairchild, Verona, Watertown and Waunakee.