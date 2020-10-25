Prep girls golf: Lakeside's Maya Heckmann leads area's All-State selections

Lakeside Lutheran senior golfer Maya Heckmann was named Sunday to the third team of the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association's 2020 All-State team, leading the list of area honorees.
Five other players were honored, all gaining honorable mention: Seniors Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel of Waunakee and freshman Izzi Stricker of Waunakee made the Division 1 list, and seniors Caitlyn Hegenbarth and Grace Jaeger of Madison Edgewood made the Division 2 lineup.
Heckmann, joined by her sister, Ava, led Lakeside to its first-ever team berth in the Division 2 state field this year. Individually, she tied for sixth with a 27-hole score of 134 at Blackwolf Run's Meadow Valley course.
Madison Edgewood finished third as a team in Division 2, one stroke out of second place, as Jaeger tied for sixth with a 27-hole score of 134 and Hegenbarth finished 14th at 144.
Waunakee rose to a tie for second place in the final Division 1 team standings, finishing 10 strokes behind champion Brookfield Central. Stricker, Grimm and Kinzel each finished with a 27-hole score of 130, tying for 13th place, one stroke out of ninth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 46 Wisconsin teams decided to sit out the fall and participate in a WIAA-endorsed alternative spring season. As a result, the all-state teams were chosen from the 128 teams that sponsored fall girls golf.
WISCONSIN GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020 ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year: Jessica Guiser, fr., Hartland Arrowhead.
Sarah Balding, jr., Brookfield Central; Elise Hoven, sr., Cedarburg; Norah Roberts, so., Union Grove; Kylie Walker, fr., Paddock Lake Westosha Central.
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Anderson, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Ellie Behring, sr., Oak Creek; Madeline Fiebig, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Lauren Haen, sr., Appleton Xavier; Madison Haugen, fr., Brookfield East; Reagan Stuke, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine.
THIRD TEAM
Grace Durkin, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; Maya Heckmann, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Amanda Karvala, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Brin Neumann, so., Tomah; C.J. Romero, sr., Brookfield Central; Katelyn Walker, fr., Paddock Lake Westosha Central; Kyley Wipper, sr., Brookfield Central.
HONORABLE MENTION
Division 1: Kate Downie, jr., Hortonville; Emily Gastrau, so., Wauwatosa East/West; Sydney Grimm, sr., Waunakee; Aly Kinzel, sr., Waunakee; Eva Kumer, jr., Brookfield Central; Kylie Lanza, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Olivia McSorley, jr., Brookfield East; Lauren Peterson, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Isabella Pieri, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Lily Pietz, jr., Menomonee Falls; Sophie Pokela, jr., Tomah; Eleanor Potter, jr., Mequon Homestead; Nora Purtell, sr., Brookfield Central; Erin Rosencrantz, sr., Brookfield Central; Izzi Stricker, fr., Waunakee; Jasmine Yang, sr., Wausau East/West; Amelia Zingler, so., Tomah.
Division 2: Callie Berg, jr., Freedom; Danielle Bruecker, so., Wrightstown; Faith Flynn, sr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran; Karsen Hammen, sr., Little Chute; Caitlyn Hegenbarth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Grace Jaeger, sr., Madison Edgewood; Brianna Kirsch, fr., Lancaster; Sophia Lawler, so., Racine Prairie; Liz Rohl, jr., Prescott; Ashley Stanislawski, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Rhi Stutz, so., Prescott; Hallie Tulip, jr., Arcadia/Independence; Jackie Wallin, sr., Ladysmith; Sally Vangsness, jr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!