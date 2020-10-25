Prep girls golf: Lakeside's Maya Heckmann leads area's All-State selections

Lakeside Lutheran senior golfer Maya Heckmann was named Sunday to the third team of the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association's 2020 All-State team, leading the list of area honorees.

Five other players were honored, all gaining honorable mention: Seniors Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel of Waunakee and freshman Izzi Stricker of Waunakee made the Division 1 list, and seniors Caitlyn Hegenbarth and Grace Jaeger of Madison Edgewood made the Division 2 lineup.

Heckmann, joined by her sister, Ava, led Lakeside to its first-ever team berth in the Division 2 state field this year. Individually, she tied for sixth with a 27-hole score of 134 at Blackwolf Run's Meadow Valley course.

Madison Edgewood finished third as a team in Division 2, one stroke out of second place, as Jaeger tied for sixth with a 27-hole score of 134 and Hegenbarth finished 14th at 144.

Waunakee rose to a tie for second place in the final Division 1 team standings, finishing 10 strokes behind champion Brookfield Central. Stricker, Grimm and Kinzel each finished with a 27-hole score of 130, tying for 13th place, one stroke out of ninth.