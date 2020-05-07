Prep girls golf: 65 area individuals, 10 area teams honored as Academic All-State picks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sixty-five golfers from area prep girls teams, along with 10 teams, earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin for the fall 2019 season.

In the team comparisons, the Waunakee girls earned second place among Division 1 programs, and seven other area Division 1 programs earned honorable mention along with two Division 2 programs. Team honors were determined by computing the cumulative grade-point average for the five golfers who played for each team in last fall’s WIAA regional tournaments. Honorable mention went to teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or above.

Of the 65 area individual honorees, 43 earned High Honors. To make the list, golfers must have sophomore or higher standing, must have played in at least 75 percent of her team’s varsity matches, and must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Waunakee and Watertown had all five varsity players honored on the individual listings. Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Middleton and Reedsburg had four apiece, and Cambridge, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison West, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Portage, Stoughton and Sun Prairie had three each. Baraboo, Beloit Memorial, Milton and Oregon had two honorees each.

