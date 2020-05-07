Prep girls golf: 65 area individuals, 10 area teams honored as Academic All-State picks

Sixty-five golfers from area prep girls teams, along with 10 teams, earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin for the fall 2019 season.
In the team comparisons, the Waunakee girls earned second place among Division 1 programs, and seven other area Division 1 programs earned honorable mention along with two Division 2 programs. Team honors were determined by computing the cumulative grade-point average for the five golfers who played for each team in last fall’s WIAA regional tournaments. Honorable mention went to teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or above.
Of the 65 area individual honorees, 43 earned High Honors. To make the list, golfers must have sophomore or higher standing, must have played in at least 75 percent of her team’s varsity matches, and must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Waunakee and Watertown had all five varsity players honored on the individual listings. Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Middleton and Reedsburg had four apiece, and Cambridge, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison West, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Portage, Stoughton and Sun Prairie had three each. Baraboo, Beloit Memorial, Milton and Oregon had two honorees each.
WISCONSIN GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION
2019 ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAMS
AREA INDIVIDUALS
Baraboo: Carly Moon*, sr.; Adele Griffin*, sr.
Beloit Memorial: Megan Scott*, jr.; Olivia Cronin*, so.
Cambridge: Aubrie Pero, sr.; Hailee Sundquist*, sr.; Lissy Pero*, so.
Janesville Craig: Sara Nerad, sr.; Morgan Knilans*, jr.; Kallie Lux, jr.
Janesville Parker: Amelia Clarquist, sr.; Bria McDade*, sr.; Baleigh Pajerski*, sr.
Lakeside Lutheran: Maya Heckmann*, jr.; Kaylea Affeld*, so.; Lauren Lostetter*, so.
Madison Edgewood: Caitlyn Hegenbarth*, jr.; Grace Jaeger, jr.; Alyssa Thao*, so.; Grace Welch*, sr.
Madison Memorial: Ana Kielley, jr.; Jilli Newman, jr.; Natalie Rauwolf*, so.; Bridget McCarthy*, jr.
Madison West: Margo Bush*, sr.; Ava Downing, jr.; Ashley Fleming*, sr.
McFarland: Mackenzie Rynes*, jr.; Emily Gates, sr.; Carson Eccles, sr.
Middleton: Glenna Sanderson*, jr.; Makenzie Hodson*, sr.; Ellie Frisch*, so., Katherine Meier*, sr.
Milton: Reagan Moisson, jr.; Molly Jaeggi, so.
Mount Horeb: Emily Wallace*, so.; Ellie Lombardo*, jr.; Gabi Dobereiner*, jr.
Oregon: Bella Lindert, sr.; Alyssa Schmidt*, jr.
Portage: Sophie Denure*, jr.; Hanna Garetson*, jr.; Rachel Hepler*, sr.
Reedsburg: Anna Krieski, sr.; Ashley Krieski, sr.; Grace Benish*, so.; Kaitlyn Brunken*, sr.
Stoughton: Myranda Kotlowski, sr.; Mara Hann*, jr.; Rachel Foldy, jr.
Sun Prairie: Grace Holmes, sr.; Natalie Tiltrum, sr.; Sydney O’Hearn*, sr.
Watertown: Riley Lang*, jr.; Taylor Kaufmann, so.; Savannah Szalanski, so.; Evelyn Marchant*, sr.; Mami Wickert*, sr.; Samantha Suski*, jr.
Waunakee: Sydney Grimm*, jr.; Carsen Genda*, sr.; Brooke Ehle*, sr.; Elena Maier*, jr.; Aly Kinzel, jr.
AREA TEAMS
Division 1
Second place: Waunakee.
Honorable mention: Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Watertown.
Division 2
Honorable mention: Lakeside Lutheran, Madison Edgewood.
