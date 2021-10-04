Playing with heavy hearts, Middleton wins girls golf sectional

OREGON — The top-ranked Middleton girls golf team played for much more than a state tournament berth Monday.
The Cardinals played during the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in memory of three high school students who died in a car crash Saturday night: Simon Bilessi, a senior at Madison West who played soccer and formerly attended Middleton, and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill, who ran cross country, and Jack Miller, who played soccer.
“I was friends with Simon and Jack and I knew of Evan, but no matter how close you are to them, it just hurts because we are so young and it’s our senior year,” Middleton senior Ellie Frisch said. “So, we played for them, for sure — with heavy hearts. … They were all great people. They were all nice.”
Said Cardinals senior Milanne Dahmen, who had known Bilessi since middle school: “It was hard. But we got through it.”
Frisch and Waunakee sophomore Izzi Stricker each shot 2-over-par 72, tying for the low score. Frisch was declared the medalist based on a scorecard playoff of the back nine (Frisch had 35 and Stricker 37) as darkness began to fall.
Middleton, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, won the sectional title with a 319 total.
That was two strokes better than seventh-ranked Waunakee, which also advanced to next week’s state tournament as the sectional runner-up. Oregon, playing on one of its home courses, was third with 339 among eight teams.
“I knew it would be tight, but I was glad we pulled it out,” said UW-Green Bay commit Frisch, who felt better Monday after recent back problems.
Middleton golfers wore stickers on the back and side of their caps with initials that stood for “Long Live” and each boy’s first name.
“Yesterday (Sunday) at the practice round, it was definitely fresh on their minds,” Middleton coach Becky Halverson said. “I felt like yesterday everyone was in a haze. We had a team breakfast this morning and we talked about it again. When we got here, I told them, ‘Today, we are playing for those boys.’ And they all agreed.
“They wanted to do the stickers on their hats in memory of the boys. And to go out here and still be focused on golf well enough and shoot as well as they did, they definitely showed they were in it for not only themselves but for the community as a whole.”
The top two teams and three individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge. The individual qualifiers were Oregon senior Emily Hopp and freshman Addison Sabel, who each shot 81, and Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison, who had 82.
Middleton won the WIAA 2019 Division 1 girls golf championship and also was the champion at the state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring (after not being able to play in fall, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Cardinals gave themselves a shot at a third consecutive title, led by Frisch, sophomore Vivian Cressman (81), Dahmen (83) and sophomore Ellen Close (83).
Stricker — whose supporters included her father, Steve Stricker, who recently led the United States to the Ryder Cup as team captain — and sophomore Jordan Shipshock, third with a 77, led Waunakee to the other state berth.
“I’m super proud of them,” Izzi Stricker said about her teammates. “We keep getting closer and closer and better and better. Middleton is the team to beat. We know deep down that we really aren’t that far apart. We’ve just got to keep plugging and keep our head down. Stay present is our motto this season, just staying in the moment and playing one shot at a time, and it’s been working.”
Stricker was the leader by two shots over Frisch and Shipshock after nine holes, but Frisch picked up those two shots on Stricker on the back nine.
“I played good up until the end,” Stricker said. “I haven’t been finishing very well the past tournaments in postseason, so that is something I need to work on — just trying to finish strong and keep doing what I’ve been doing on the front side. In my mind, I still know that I tied (Frisch), so it doesn’t really matter what medal I get.”
Waunakee coach Paul Miller was pleased with his team’s performance, adding: “Again, we rely on that 1-2 punch with Izzi and Jordan to play consistent and put up some solid scores and they did. They came through again this round.”
Halverson liked how her team finished on the back nine, led by Frisch (35), Cressman (38) and Close (39).
“We are definitely a back-nine team,” Halverson said. “The girls really pulled it together on the back nine and came through by two.”