Playing with heavy hearts, Middleton wins girls golf sectional

The Cardinals gave themselves a shot at a third consecutive title, led by Frisch, sophomore Vivian Cressman (81), Dahmen (83) and sophomore Ellen Close (83).

Stricker — whose supporters included her father, Steve Stricker, who recently led the United States to the Ryder Cup as team captain — and sophomore Jordan Shipshock, third with a 77, led Waunakee to the other state berth.

“I’m super proud of them,” Izzi Stricker said about her teammates. “We keep getting closer and closer and better and better. Middleton is the team to beat. We know deep down that we really aren’t that far apart. We’ve just got to keep plugging and keep our head down. Stay present is our motto this season, just staying in the moment and playing one shot at a time, and it’s been working.”

Stricker was the leader by two shots over Frisch and Shipshock after nine holes, but Frisch picked up those two shots on Stricker on the back nine.

“I played good up until the end,” Stricker said. “I haven’t been finishing very well the past tournaments in postseason, so that is something I need to work on — just trying to finish strong and keep doing what I’ve been doing on the front side. In my mind, I still know that I tied (Frisch), so it doesn’t really matter what medal I get.”