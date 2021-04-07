Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds

Krentz played when the courses were permitted to be open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and continued until snow fell after his final round Dec. 12.

Sometimes, he played from the crack of dawn until dusk. Sometimes in rain. Lightning was the only deterrent.

“It’s fun to get out in the early morning and play until dusk,” Krentz said.

He said he often played 54 holes at a time — six rounds on a nine-hole course — and sometimes 72 holes in a day.

“I was pretty fortunate that the weather cooperated,” he said.

He walked the course and said he played by the book. He didn’t dawdle — at times, finishing nine holes in 40 minutes.

“I’d get it and go,” said Krentz, who went through three pairs of golf shoes and endured a bout with shin splints. “It was not normal play. I got my exercise.”

Krentz lives about 2 minutes from the Mount Horeb course. In the summer, he’d start at 5 a.m.

“I’d have the course to myself for a couple hours,” said Krentz, who isn’t married and doesn't have children. “I could get three hours in before work.”