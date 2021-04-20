 Skip to main content
Morgan Stanley boys golf tournament set for May
Waunakee's Sean Murphy watches his putt on the second green during the Morgan Stanley Shoot-Out at University Ridge Golf Course on April 26, 2018, in Verona.

The 2021 Morgan Stanley championship boys golf tournament has been scheduled for May 4 at University Ridge Golf Course, according to information from organizers.

Teams scheduled to compete include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Verona.

It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. May 4. 

Masks will be required at all times indoors and in all areas around the clubhouse and applies to all individuals associated with the event, including spectators.

One spectator per participant is permitted. Social distancing also must take place at the course and there won’t be gathering before or after the event, according to tournament information.

