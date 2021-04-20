Morgan Stanley boys golf tournament set for May

The 2021 Morgan Stanley championship boys golf tournament has been scheduled for May 4 at University Ridge Golf Course, according to information from organizers.
Teams scheduled to compete include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Verona.
It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. May 4.
Masks will be required at all times indoors and in all areas around the clubhouse and applies to all individuals associated with the event, including spectators.
One spectator per participant is permitted. Social distancing also must take place at the course and there won’t be gathering before or after the event, according to tournament information.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.