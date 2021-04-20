Morgan Stanley boys golf tournament set for May

The 2021 Morgan Stanley championship boys golf tournament has been scheduled for May 4 at University Ridge Golf Course, according to information from organizers.

Teams scheduled to compete include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Verona.

It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. May 4.

Masks will be required at all times indoors and in all areas around the clubhouse and applies to all individuals associated with the event, including spectators.

One spectator per participant is permitted. Social distancing also must take place at the course and there won’t be gathering before or after the event, according to tournament information.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.