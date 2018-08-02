Former Monona Grove athlete Jake Schroeckenthaler, who will be a freshman at Viterbo University, is listed on the V-Hawks’ roster for men’s golf in 2018-19.
The 6-foot-7 Schroeckenthaler also is expected to play basketball at Viterbo, which is located in La Crosse.
As a high school senior, Schroeckenthaler finished tied for 11th at the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament, shooting an even-par 72 on the final day. He led area golfers in Division 1 with his state finish. He was named second-team all-state by the coaches’ association.
In basketball as a senior, he averaged 19.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and was named to the first team of the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Large Schools All-Area boys basketball team.
He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger South Conference and was named the league’s player of the year.
Schroeckenthaler, a center who shot 67 percent from the field, was a first-team all-state selection in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and earned honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team.
He helped lead the Silver Eagles (24-2) to the Badger South title and to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, where they lost to Westosha Central.