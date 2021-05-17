Milton's Hannah Dunk stands as individual co-leader, Middleton girls golf team opens 10-shot lead at state tournament

“This specific course setup is an advantage for her because she hits the ball so deep — that she can put herself in spots,” Farnsworth said. “It really fits her comfort zone. It was getting her into the mindset that, `You just go and play the best you can and we’ll see where you are at after Day One.’ And if you told me it would be a 73, I would be just as happy as I am currently.

“Credit to her, she hit the shots. She handled adversity well all day. The moments where it could have turned into a double or a triple, she battled and she made the big-time putts that kept her right in there.”

Frisch was near the top of the leaderboard much of the day after a consistent round that she said included three bogeys and 15 pars.

“I, obviously, didn’t know where I was (on the leaderboard),” Frisch said. “I don’t like to know. Then it gets in my head. I just stuck to my game. I wasn’t playing amazing, but I wasn’t playing bad. It was just consistent golf, which was good.”

Frisch said the course is difficult, but it fits her style.