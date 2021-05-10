Milton's Hannah Dunk, Middleton girls shine at WIAA alternate fall season golf sectional

Halverson, whose team was Division 1 state champion in 2019, said her players did a good job focusing on their individual games and not getting distracted.

“Right now, we have accomplished the goal of going to state,” Halverson said. “I’m super proud of the girls for their play, hanging in there and not getting down on themselves after a bad hole.”

Frisch, who began her round with a birdie on Prairie No. 1, said she played consistently.

“We’ve all been playing this course for a long time, just being from Middleton,” she said. “I know what I do on every hole because I’ve played it so much. Some holes I play safe and others I know I can go for it. It was nice being on our home course.”

Middleton's Glenna Sanderson and Amanda Beckman each shot 81.

Frisch didn’t let the weather bother her.

“It was a little chilly at points today,” Frisch said. “Personally, I didn’t play my best. But I’m happy with how it turned out. It could have been a lot worse. Overall, as a team, we didn’t do our best. But if that’s our bad round, I’m happy about that because we still did well.”