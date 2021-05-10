Milton's Hannah Dunk, Middleton girls shine at WIAA alternate fall season golf sectional

MIDDLETON — Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson believed a sub-80 score would be outstanding when taking into account the fast greens and temperatures in the 40s and 50s at Monday’s WIAA sectional at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Three golfers finished in the 70s, with each score meaningful to the outcome.
Milton sophomore Hannah Dunk shot a 3-over-par 74 for 18 holes on the Prairie and Lake nine-hole layouts, won medalist honors and earned one of the three individual berths for next week’s WIAA alternate fall season state tournament.
Middleton junior Ellie Frisch was runner-up with 75 and led the host Cardinals to the sectional title with a 320 total.
Middleton claimed one of the two state team spots — 24 shots ahead of runner-up and state qualifier Janesville Craig, which was led by senior Kallie Lux’s third-place 77.
Dunk, who fired a 35 on her first nine holes, relied on a solid day putting and hitting her irons.
“I was kind of nervous,” said Dunk, whose team finished third (360) among the eight teams. “I knew I had to play good, but I also didn’t want that to get into my head. So, I just wanted to be confident and trust my swing.
“I was trying to have fun. … I wanted to play in the fall season, but it’s good that we at least got to play this year. Then, hopefully, next year will be more of a normal season. But it’s still cool to go to state.”
Halverson, whose team was Division 1 state champion in 2019, said her players did a good job focusing on their individual games and not getting distracted.
“Right now, we have accomplished the goal of going to state,” Halverson said. “I’m super proud of the girls for their play, hanging in there and not getting down on themselves after a bad hole.”
Frisch, who began her round with a birdie on Prairie No. 1, said she played consistently.
“We’ve all been playing this course for a long time, just being from Middleton,” she said. “I know what I do on every hole because I’ve played it so much. Some holes I play safe and others I know I can go for it. It was nice being on our home course.”
Middleton's Glenna Sanderson and Amanda Beckman each shot 81.
Frisch didn’t let the weather bother her.
“It was a little chilly at points today,” Frisch said. “Personally, I didn’t play my best. But I’m happy with how it turned out. It could have been a lot worse. Overall, as a team, we didn’t do our best. But if that’s our bad round, I’m happy about that because we still did well.”
The top two teams and the top three individuals not on qualifying teams from each of Monday’s two sectionals — the Middleton sectional and the Bay Port sectional at Brown County Golf Course — qualified for the state tournament May 17-18 at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Eighteen holes will be played each day.
Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski shot 80 for fourth place and the second individual qualifying spot. The UW-Green Bay commit rallied for a return trip to state after she totaled 42 on her front nine.
“I just knew with the last couple holes, I needed to give it all I’ve got, so I didn’t regret leaving anything behind,” Kotlowski said.
Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr, Oregon senior Alyssa Schmidt and Jefferson freshman Payton Schmidt each shot 81. Myhr claimed the third qualifying spot after a three-player playoff, defeating Alyssa Schmidt on the third extra hole.
“It was crazy,” said Myhr, advancing to state for the first time. “I’ve never had to do anything like this before, so I was very nervous. … My putter was my best friend today.’’
Myhr sank a 3-foot shot for par and Schmidt bogeyed on the third playoff hole on Lake No. 8.
Myhr and Alyssa Schmidt had pars on the first playoff hole on Lake No. 8, while Payton Schmidt had a double bogey and was eliminated. Myhr and Alyssa Schmidt each bogeyed the second playoff hole on Lake No. 9, before returning to Lake No. 8.
Bay Port sectional
Sun Prairie finished third in the eight-team sectional, shooting 356 to miss out on a state berth by 24 strokes.