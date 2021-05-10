 Skip to main content
Milton's Hannah Dunk, Middleton girls shine at WIAA alternate fall season golf sectional
WIAA GIRLS GOLF

MIDDLETON — Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson believed a sub-80 score would be outstanding when taking into account the fast greens and temperatures in the 40s and 50s at Monday’s WIAA sectional at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Three golfers finished in the 70s, with each score meaningful to the outcome.

Milton sophomore Hannah Dunk shot a 3-over-par 74 for 18 holes on the Prairie and Lake nine-hole layouts, won medalist honors and earned one of the three individual berths for next week’s WIAA alternate fall season state tournament.

Middleton junior Ellie Frisch was runner-up with 75 and led the host Cardinals to the sectional title with a 320 total.

Middleton claimed one of the two state team spots — 24 shots ahead of runner-up and state qualifier Janesville Craig, which was led by senior Kallie Lux’s third-place 77.

Dunk, who fired a 35 on her first nine holes, relied on a solid day putting and hitting her irons.

“I was kind of nervous,” said Dunk, whose team finished third (360) among the eight teams. “I knew I had to play good, but I also didn’t want that to get into my head. So, I just wanted to be confident and trust my swing.

“I was trying to have fun. … I wanted to play in the fall season, but it’s good that we at least got to play this year. Then, hopefully, next year will be more of a normal season. But it’s still cool to go to state.”

Halverson, whose team was Division 1 state champion in 2019, said her players did a good job focusing on their individual games and not getting distracted.

“Right now, we have accomplished the goal of going to state,” Halverson said. “I’m super proud of the girls for their play, hanging in there and not getting down on themselves after a bad hole.”

Frisch, who began her round with a birdie on Prairie No. 1, said she played consistently.

“We’ve all been playing this course for a long time, just being from Middleton,” she said. “I know what I do on every hole because I’ve played it so much. Some holes I play safe and others I know I can go for it. It was nice being on our home course.”

Middleton's Glenna Sanderson and Amanda Beckman each shot 81.

Frisch didn’t let the weather bother her. 

“It was a little chilly at points today,” Frisch said. “Personally, I didn’t play my best. But I’m happy with how it turned out. It could have been a lot worse. Overall, as a team, we didn’t do our best. But if that’s our bad round, I’m happy about that because we still did well.”

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on qualifying teams from each of Monday’s two sectionals — the Middleton sectional and the Bay Port sectional at Brown County Golf Course — qualified for the state tournament May 17-18 at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Eighteen holes will be played each day.

Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski shot 80 for fourth place and the second individual qualifying spot. The UW-Green Bay commit rallied for a return trip to state after she totaled 42 on her front nine.

“I just knew with the last couple holes, I needed to give it all I’ve got, so I didn’t regret leaving anything behind,” Kotlowski said.

Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr, Oregon senior Alyssa Schmidt and Jefferson freshman Payton Schmidt each shot 81. Myhr claimed the third qualifying spot after a three-player playoff, defeating Alyssa Schmidt on the third extra hole.

“It was crazy,” said Myhr, advancing to state for the first time. “I’ve never had to do anything like this before, so I was very nervous. … My putter was my best friend today.’’

Myhr sank a 3-foot shot for par and Schmidt bogeyed on the third playoff hole on Lake No. 8.

Myhr and Alyssa Schmidt had pars on the first playoff hole on Lake No. 8, while Payton Schmidt had a double bogey and was eliminated. Myhr and Alyssa Schmidt each bogeyed the second playoff hole on Lake No. 9, before returning to Lake No. 8.

Bay Port sectional

Sun Prairie finished third in the eight-team sectional, shooting 356 to miss out on a state berth by 24 strokes.

Bay Port won the team title, led by 2018 and 2019 state champion Jo Baranczyk’s 2-under-par 70 and junior Avery Dudra’s 71.

Sun Prairie was led by sophomores Sophia Royle and Isabel Royle, both shooting 86 to miss out on an individual berths by four strokes.

WIAA ALTERNATE SEASON GIRLS GOLF

MIDDLETON SECTIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 320; Janesville Craig 344; Milton 360; Oregon 361; Jefferson 375; Stoughton 379; Madison Memorial 381; Madison West 410.

Top 10 individuals: 1, Dunk, Mil, 74; 2, Frisch, Mid, 75; 3, Lux, JC, 77; 4, Kotlowski, Sto, 80; 5 (tie), Sanderson, Mid, Schmidt, Jefferson, Beckman, Mid, Myhr, Madison La Follette, Schmidt, Or, and Nicholson, JC, 81.

Individual state qualifiers: Dunk, Mil, 74; Kotlowski, Sto, 80; Myhr, Madison La Follette, 81.

Middleton: Frisch 75, Sanderson 81, Beckman 81, Cressman 83. Janesville Craig: Lux 77, Nicholson 81, Dammen 89, Knilans 97. Milton: Dunk 74, Moisson 89, Jaeggi 96, Vidruk 101. Oregon: Schmidt 81, Hopp 93, McKee 94, Hoffer 94. Jefferson: Schmidt 81, Draeger 83, Howard 105, Schamens 106. Stoughton: Kotlowski 80, Gefke 86, Hann 105, Foldy 108. Madison Memorial: Newman 85, Rauwolf 95, Fitzgerald 98, Alt 103. Madison West: Downing 100, Marcus 103, Connor Dieter 103, Fleming 104.

Area individual qualifiers: Myhr, Madison La Follette, 81; Ramsden, Beloit Memorial, 89; Lombardo, Mount Horeb, 90; Zimmerman, Janesville Parker, 96; Gates, McFarland, 98; Bittner, Edgerton, 98; Peterson, Clinton, 102; Schoeller, McFarland, 114. At Pleasant View Golf Course, Middleton, par 71.

BAY PORT SECTIONAL

Team scores: Bay Port 313; Sheboygan North/South 332; Sun Prairie 356; De Pere 363; Oshkosh North 376; Stevens Point 383; Appleton North 402; Ashwaubenon 414.

Top 10 individuals: 1, Baranczyk, BP, 70; 2, Dudra, BP, 71; 3 (tie), Guyette, DP, Peper, SNS, and Miller, SNS, 80; 6 (tie), Wittstock, SNS, and Brunk, ON, 81; 8, Miller, ON, 82; 9, Johnston, BP, 83; 10 (tie), Pechinski, StP, and Busick, DP, 84.

Individual state qualifiers: Guyette, DP, 80; Brunk, ON, 81; Miller, ON, 82.

Bay Port: Baranczyk 70, Dudra 71, Johnston 83, Koeberl 89. Sheboygan North/South: Peper 80, Miller 80, Wittstock 81, Vang 91. Sun Prairie: S. Royle 86, I. Royle 86, Strey 91, Woldt 93. At Brown County Golf Course, Hobart, par 72.

 

