Middleton's Mackenzie Sloan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. A year later, she's back on the course with a new strength

Middleton golfer Amanda Beckman, a junior, said she’s always enjoyed fundraising for Crusade Fore a Cure. Beckman made pink and orange bracelets to help the team, which raised $4,000 for the 2021 event.

Beckman and Sloan have known each other for five years, dating to when they competed in junior golf at Bishops Bay Country Club. When she learned about Sloan’s diagnosis, Beckman and others wanted to discover how they could help.

“How can we make it easier for her so that she can come back in the fall and have a great time on the golf team, and hopefully, have a place where she can go and forget about everything that’s going on with her health?” Beckman said.

Beckman said she was moved by Sloan’s motivation to pick up the game again, even if she has to get around with a golf cart now and again.

“She’s out there every day, improving her game,” Beckman said. “I honestly don’t know if I would have the strength to be out there every day playing golf when all of that would be going on with my health.

“It’s so inspiring to see her dedication to golf and our team that it makes me want to do better and play for her.”