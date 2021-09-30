 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton's Mackenzie Sloan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. A year later, she's back on the course with a new strength
0 Comments

Middleton's Mackenzie Sloan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. A year later, she's back on the course with a new strength

  • 0

Mackenzie Sloan was golfing on a hot August day in 2020 when she was struck by a strong wave of exhaustion four holes into an 18-hole round at Pleasant View Golf Course.

The rising Middleton High School sophomore quarantined and got a COVID-19 test. The test came back negative, but she couldn't shake a persistent fever. So she went to the doctor for further examination.

In October 2020, Sloan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, or A.L.L., a blood cancer that typically develops in young children.

According to the American Cancer Society, this type of leukemia develops from early forms of lymphocytes, which are white blood cells. If the disease is detected and treated in its early stages, a patient can likely expect good results.

Sloan's initial reaction about the diagnosis was whether her younger sister, Addie, was at risk of contracting the disease. She learned that A.L.L. is not hereditary.

“I didn’t know about leukemia, and there’s such stigma that cancer is the end, the end of the road,” Mackenzie said. “I asked the doctor bluntly, ‘Is this the end?’ She said no, and I kept repeating the question because it doesn’t sink in right away.”

The teenager underwent nine months of intense treatment, which included chemotherapy and hospitalization, at UW’s American Family Children’s Hospital.

“It was weird because I went from the strongest point in my life — having been walking, hiking, golfing — and then all of a sudden, the weakest,” she said. “I was tired and didn’t work out. There were only certain activities (doctors) even wanted me to do if I had the energy.”

Sloan’s eyebrows thinned and her blonde hair fell out during the latter stages of treatment. Addie grew her hair out and later cut much of it to make extensions for her older sister.

More than a year later, Sloan is in remission. The 16-year-old will complete a maintenance regimen in February 2023 during her senior year. If there’s no recurrence after a five-year monitoring period, she’ll be considered cured of the disease.

Sloan, who competed this fall on Middleton's JV girls golf team, has never been far from the minds of her teammates on varsity and JV.

The Cardinals, who won the alternate fall season state tournament in May, wore orange ribbons in their hair and on their ball caps at state at Blackwolf Run, in Kohler. Orange is the color for awareness of leukemia and kidney cancer.

They made and sold bracelets and ribbons for fundraising for Crusade Fore a Cure. The 11th annual event, held at Maple Bluff Country Club in August, boosts awareness of cancer and raises money to fight the disease.

Middleton golfer Amanda Beckman, a junior, said she’s always enjoyed fundraising for Crusade Fore a Cure. Beckman made pink and orange bracelets to help the team, which raised $4,000 for the 2021 event.

Beckman and Sloan have known each other for five years, dating to when they competed in junior golf at Bishops Bay Country Club. When she learned about Sloan’s diagnosis, Beckman and others wanted to discover how they could help.

“How can we make it easier for her so that she can come back in the fall and have a great time on the golf team, and hopefully, have a place where she can go and forget about everything that’s going on with her health?” Beckman said.

Beckman said she was moved by Sloan’s motivation to pick up the game again, even if she has to get around with a golf cart now and again.

“She’s out there every day, improving her game,” Beckman said. “I honestly don’t know if I would have the strength to be out there every day playing golf when all of that would be going on with my health.

“It’s so inspiring to see her dedication to golf and our team that it makes me want to do better and play for her.”

Mackenzie’s mother, Kim Sloan, said golf was a big factor in helping her oldest daughter handle the treatment.

“It was because she was walking those golf courses and she was in such good shape going into chemotherapy,” Kim said.

A highly motivated student who maintains a 4.0 grade point average and plays the marimba and piano, a doctor often had to keep Sloan from doing too much. Virtual school during the pandemic made it easier for Sloan to flip open a laptop for class at home or in the hospital.

“The oncologist always kind of struggled because she was pushing herself too hard academically, but I think she was so identifying as a student and not as a sick kid, that was kind of her key to success,” Kim said. “She just kept moving forward.”

Mackenzie Sloan picked up her love golf at a young age during excursions to Vitense Golfland. She swam and continued to play golf during summers and joined the girls golf team as a freshman. She also participates in golf instruction at Blackhawk Country Club.

Sloan competed for two seasons for the Cardinals junior varsity B squad but sat out the alternate spring season while going through treatment. As her stamina and strength returned, she started golfing in June, and she later won a JV tournament during the regular season.

Middleton golf coach Becky Halverson, who sent the teenager an indoor putting device to use at home, said she’s thrilled to see Sloan back on the course.

“She showed up every day with a smile on her face and the drive to play,” Halverson said. “She is a true inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Sloan hesitated to pinpoint the hardest part of her diagnosis and treatment. But leukemia has altered her identity. She’s been analyzing life in pre-diagnosis and post-diagnosis situations.

“There’s a shock of: I’m never going to be the same person I was before, but not regretting the strength that I’ve gained,” she said. “I didn’t want to give it any more power than I had, but I also embraced the strength that it did give me."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics