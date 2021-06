Middleton's Jacob Beckman fires 68 to lead WIAA Division 1; Ethan Arndt, Edgewood top Division 2 boys golf

Meanwhile, Madison Edgewood, seeking its fourth consecutive title, had a first-day lead of four shots in Division 2 at Trappers Turn Golf Club. The Crusaders won state championships from 2017-19. The WIAA’s 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt was in a three-way tie for first after shooting a 3-under 33 on the front nine en route to a 3-over 75.

The state tournaments, normally played at University Ridge Golf Course, are in Wisconsin Dells this year: Division 1 at Wild Rock and Divisions 2 and 3 at Trappers Turn.

Mequon Homestead senior Ty Mueller shot a 2-under 70 and was two strokes behind Beckman. Hudson senior Bennett Swavely was third with a 71.

“When you have a 68, the other kids can drop off a little bit and still shoot a good number as a team,” Cabalka said. “(Beckman) was totally under control. This golf course, you not only have to swing well, but you have to think yourself through the hole positions. With the undulation of the greens, you have to be on the right side of the pins, if you’re going to get a good look at a birdie. Jacob was there most of the day.”