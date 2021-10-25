Middleton's Ellie Frisch leads area players on coaches' All-State girls golf team

Middleton senior Ellie Frisch was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team.
Frisch, a UW-Green Bay commit, placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, leading the Cardinals to a third-place finish.
Union Grove’s Norah Roberts was a first-team choice and the player of the year, according to the coaches’ announcement.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk, Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson and Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker were area players who were second-team selections.
Middleton’s Vivian Cressman, Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden and Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock were on the third team.
Division 1 honorable-mention choices included Middleton’s Amanda Beckman, Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen and Sun Prairie’s Isabel Royle.
Division 2 honorable-mention picks included area players Ava Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran and Sarah Nakada of Madison Edgewood and, from the region, Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch and Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Norah Roberts, Union Grove, player of the year.
Jenna Anderson, Wales Kettle Moraine; Sarah Balding, Brookfield Central; Ellie Frisch, Middleton; Riley Pechinski, Stevens Point; Ava Salay, Prescott; Kylie Walker, Salem Westosha Central.
SECOND TEAM
Avery Dudra, Bay Port; Hannah Dunk, Milton; Madeline Fiebig, Kettle Moraine; Madison Haugen, Brookfield East; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; A.J. Powell, Appleton North; Izzi Stricker, Waunakee.
THIRD TEAM
Vivian Cressman, Middleton; Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg; Sophie Pokela, Tomah; Sarah Ramsden, Beloit Memorial; Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee; Katelyn Walker, Westosha Central; Ava Wittstock, Sheboygan North/South.
HONORABLE MENTION
DIVISION 1
Kaitlyn Amtmann, Hartland Arrowhead; Leah Balsbaugh, Sussex Hamilton; Amanda Beckman, Middleton; Kate Bogenschutz, Cedarburg; Nora Cerroni, Waukesha South/North/West; Milanne Dahmen, Middleton; Emily Gastrau, Wauwatosa East/West; Kayla Johnson, Sussex Hamilton; Adalyn Johnston, Bay Port; Claire Kelbel, Sussex Hamilton;
Kate Krueger, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Julia Larson, Arrowhead; Lauren Lupineck, Oconomowoc; Hannah Miller, Sheboygan North/South; Brin Neuman, Tomah; Elle O’Reilly, Westosha Central; Lauren Peterson, Arrowhead; Lily Pietz, Menomonee Falls; Eleanor Potter, Mequon Homestead; Nora Purtell, Brookfield Central;
Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie; Olivia Schueller, Franklin; Ali Torhorst, Union Grove; Emma Wolf, Green Bay Notre Dame; Amelia Zingler, Tomah.
HONORABLE MENTION
DIVISION 2
Callie Berg, Freedom; Sydney Burgess, Hammond St. Croix Central; Audrey Fryda, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ava Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran; Jessica Heinsch, Prescott; Brianna Kirsch, Lancaster; Emma Laundrie, Freedom; Sophia Lawler, Racine Prairie School; Madeline Maraccini, Racine Prairie School; Sarah Nakada, Madison Edgewood;
Liz Rohl, Prescott; Payton Schmidt, Jefferson; Rhi Stutz, Prescott; Hallie Tulip, Arcadia/Independence; Sally Vangsness, St. Croix Central.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.