Middleton's Ellie Frisch leads area players on coaches' All-State girls golf team
Middleton's Ellie Frisch leads area players on coaches' All-State girls golf team

Middleton senior Ellie Frisch was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team.

Frisch, a UW-Green Bay commit, placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, leading the Cardinals to a third-place finish. 

Union Grove’s Norah Roberts was a first-team choice and the player of the year, according to the coaches’ announcement.

Milton’s Hannah Dunk, Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson and Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker were area players who were second-team selections.

Middleton’s Vivian Cressman, Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden and Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock were on the third team.

Division 1 honorable-mention choices included Middleton’s Amanda Beckman, Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen and Sun Prairie’s Isabel Royle.

Division 2 honorable-mention picks included area players Ava Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran and Sarah Nakada of Madison Edgewood and, from the region, Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch and Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt.

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

ALL-STATE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Norah Roberts, Union Grove, player of the year.

Jenna Anderson, Wales Kettle Moraine; Sarah Balding, Brookfield Central; Ellie Frisch, Middleton; Riley Pechinski, Stevens Point; Ava Salay, Prescott; Kylie Walker, Salem Westosha Central.

SECOND TEAM

Avery Dudra, Bay Port; Hannah Dunk, Milton; Madeline Fiebig, Kettle Moraine; Madison Haugen, Brookfield East; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; A.J. Powell, Appleton North; Izzi Stricker, Waunakee.

THIRD TEAM

Vivian Cressman, Middleton; Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg; Sophie Pokela, Tomah; Sarah Ramsden, Beloit Memorial; Jordan Shipshock, Waunakee; Katelyn Walker, Westosha Central; Ava Wittstock, Sheboygan North/South.

HONORABLE MENTION

DIVISION 1

Kaitlyn Amtmann, Hartland Arrowhead; Leah Balsbaugh, Sussex Hamilton; Amanda Beckman, Middleton; Kate Bogenschutz, Cedarburg; Nora Cerroni, Waukesha South/North/West; Milanne Dahmen, Middleton; Emily Gastrau, Wauwatosa East/West; Kayla Johnson, Sussex Hamilton; Adalyn Johnston, Bay Port; Claire Kelbel, Sussex Hamilton;

Kate Krueger, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Julia Larson, Arrowhead; Lauren Lupineck, Oconomowoc; Hannah Miller, Sheboygan North/South; Brin Neuman, Tomah; Elle O’Reilly, Westosha Central; Lauren Peterson, Arrowhead; Lily Pietz, Menomonee Falls; Eleanor Potter, Mequon Homestead; Nora Purtell, Brookfield Central;

Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie; Olivia Schueller, Franklin; Ali Torhorst, Union Grove; Emma Wolf, Green Bay Notre Dame; Amelia Zingler, Tomah.

HONORABLE MENTION

DIVISION 2

Callie Berg, Freedom; Sydney Burgess, Hammond St. Croix Central; Audrey Fryda, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ava Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran; Jessica Heinsch, Prescott; Brianna Kirsch, Lancaster; Emma Laundrie, Freedom; Sophia Lawler, Racine Prairie School; Madeline Maraccini, Racine Prairie School; Sarah Nakada, Madison Edgewood;

Liz Rohl, Prescott; Payton Schmidt, Jefferson; Rhi Stutz, Prescott; Hallie Tulip, Arcadia/Independence; Sally Vangsness, St. Croix Central.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

