 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton, Waunakee girls golf teams lead way for area in Division 1 in state coaches' poll
0 Comments

Middleton, Waunakee girls golf teams lead way for area in Division 1 in state coaches' poll

  • 0
WIAA state girls golf photo: Madison Edgewood's Allyssa Thao

Madison Edgewood's Allyssa Thao walks toward the 18th green during her final round at the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

 ART KABELOWSKY, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton girls golf team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Waunakee moved up to seventh in Division 1, after being 10th last week.

Janesville Craig and Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.

Brookfield Central climbed from sixth to second, behind Middleton.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran moved up one spot to No. 6.

Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition.

Prescott stayed as the top-ranked team.

Among region schools, Jefferson and Wisconsin Dells tied for eighth.

Also, Lancaster was fourth.

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Week 3

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

(Voting points listed)

1, Middleton 128 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 95 (6); 3, Salem Westosha Central 91 (2); 4, Sussex Hamilton 78 (3); 5, Tomah 77 (7); 6, Hartland Arrowhead 55 (5); 7, Waunakee 53 (10); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 52 (4); 9, Bay Port 39 (8); 10, Union Grove 32 (9).

Others receiving votes – New Richmond 5, Janesville Craig 4, Oregon 3, Oconomowoc 2, Brookfield East 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Prescott 50 (1); 2, Hammond Saint Croix Central 34 (2); 3, Racine Prairie School 31 (3); 4, Lancaster 29 (4); 5, Arcadia/Independence 25 (6); 6, Lakeside Lutheran 24 (7); 7, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 21 (10, tie); 8, tie, Jefferson 15 (8) and Wisconsin Dells 15 (5); 10, Freedom 11 (10, tie).

Others receiving votes – East Troy 6, Madison Edgewood 4 (9); Saint Croix Falls 2, Appleton Xavier 2, Somerset 1, Winneconne 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics