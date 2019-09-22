The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings for girls golf.
Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1.
Waunakee moved up to sixth, from ninth.
Milton and Janesville Craig were in the honorable-mention category.
Madison Edgewood was No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin Dells was second-ranked and Cambridge was ninth.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
Division 1
(voting points listed)
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Middleton 159 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 142 (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 130 (3); 4, Bay Port 97 (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 86 (5); 6, Waunakee 72 (9); 7, Sheboygan North/South 58 (7); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame 44 (8); 9, Cedarburg 40 (6); 10, Tomah 18 (10).
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 11, Green Bay Preble 5, Stevens Point 5, Badger/Williams Bay 5, De Pere 3, Onalaska 2, Milton 2, Janesville Craig 1.
Division 2
(voting points listed)
1, Madison Edgewood 40 (1); 2, Wisconsin Dells 36 (2); 3, Prescott 32 (3); 4, Arcadia/Independence 22 (4); tie, 5, Hammond St. Croix Central 20 (6); tie, 5, Osseo Fairchild/Fall Creek 20 (7); 7, Appleton Xavier 18 (5); 8, Denmark 13 (8); 9, Cambridge 9 (10); 10, Ellsworth 7 (9).
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 2, Freedom 1.