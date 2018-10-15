Try 1 month for 99¢

Middleton junior Kate Meier was named the Big Eight Conference golfer of the year and was a first-team selection on the all-conference girls golf team.

Middleton’s Becky Halverson was named coach of the year.

Middleton was the conference champion and finished second in the WIAA Division1 state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

GIRLS GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First team

Kate Meier, jr., Middleton; Sophia Dooman, sr., Janesville Parker; Lillian Knetter, sr., Madison West; Glenna Sanderson, so., Middleton; Kallie Lux, so., Janesville Craig.

Second team

Caitlyn Ott, jr., Verona; Ellie Frisch, fr., Middleton; Makenzie Hodson, jr., Middleton; Sydney O’Hearn, jr., Sun Prairie; Angelina Myhr, fr., Madison La Follette.

Honorable mention

Ashlyn Burdick, sr., Janesville Parker; Sara Nerad, jr., Janesville Craig; Ana Kielley, so., Madison Memorial; Margo Bush, jr., Madison West; Ashley Fleming, jr., Madison West; Bridget McCarthy, so., Madison Memorial; Jilli Newman, so., Madison Memorial; Natalie Rauwolf, fr., Madison Memorial; Lauren Dammen, fr., Janesville Craig; Lizzie Sage, sr., Beloit Memorial; Nicole Thomas, sr., Verona.

Golfer of the year – Kate Meier, jr., Middleton.

Coach of the year – Becky Halverson, Middleton.

