Middleton maintains top billing, Waunakee climbs ladder in girls golf rankings

The Middleton girls golf team remained top-ranked in Division 1, while Waunakee moved up two spots and into a tie for fifth in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Milton and Oregon also received votes in Division 1.
In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran was ranked eighth.
Wisconsin Dells and Lancaster were tied for sixth and Jefferson was ninth.
Prescott remained No. 1 in Division 2.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
WEEK FOUR
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton 119 (1); 2, Salem Westosha Central 91 (3); 3, Sussex Hamilton 87 (4); 4, Brookfield Central 85 (2); 5, tie, Tomah 59 (5) and Waunakee 59 (7); 7, Hartland Arrowhead 54 (6); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 40 (8); 9, Union Grove 30 (10); 10, Bay Port 24 (9).
Others receiving votes – Milton 4, Sheboygan North/Sheboygan South 4; Oconomowoc 2; New Richmond 1, Oregon 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Prescott 60 (1); 2, Racine Prairie School 49 (3); 3, Hammond Saint Croix Central 44 (2); 4, Arcadia/Independence 33 (5); 5, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 29 (7); 6, tie, Wisconsin Dells 22 (8, tie) and Lancaster 22 (4); 8, Lakeside Lutheran 19 (6); 9, Jefferson 18 (8, tie); tie, 10, Freedom 9 (10) and Saint Croix Falls 9 (HM).
Others receiving votes – East Troy 3, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1, Hayward 1.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.