 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton maintains top billing, Waunakee climbs ladder in girls golf rankings
0 Comments

Middleton maintains top billing, Waunakee climbs ladder in girls golf rankings

  • 0
Crusade Fore a Cure 06-08302021160623

Coaches and friends of prep girls golfers participating in the annual Crusade Fore a Cure cancer benefit tournament capture photos of the players at Maple Bluff Country Club in the village of Maple Bluff, Wis., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton girls golf team remained top-ranked in Division 1, while Waunakee moved up two spots and into a tie for fifth in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Milton and Oregon also received votes in Division 1.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran was ranked eighth.

Wisconsin Dells and Lancaster were tied for sixth and Jefferson was ninth.

Prescott remained No. 1 in Division 2.

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

WEEK FOUR

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Middleton 119 (1); 2, Salem Westosha Central 91 (3); 3, Sussex Hamilton 87 (4); 4, Brookfield Central 85 (2); 5, tie, Tomah 59 (5) and Waunakee 59 (7); 7, Hartland Arrowhead 54 (6); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 40 (8); 9, Union Grove 30 (10); 10, Bay Port 24 (9).

Others receiving votes – Milton 4, Sheboygan North/Sheboygan South 4; Oconomowoc 2; New Richmond 1, Oregon 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Prescott 60 (1); 2, Racine Prairie School 49 (3); 3, Hammond Saint Croix Central 44 (2); 4, Arcadia/Independence 33 (5); 5, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 29 (7); 6, tie, Wisconsin Dells 22 (8, tie) and Lancaster 22 (4); 8, Lakeside Lutheran 19 (6); 9, Jefferson 18 (8, tie); tie, 10, Freedom 9 (10) and Saint Croix Falls 9 (HM).

Others receiving votes – East Troy 3, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1, Hayward 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics