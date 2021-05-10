 Skip to main content
Middleton, Madison West lead area teams in state coaches' boys tennis rankings
Prep boys tennis: Sun Prairie's Aidan Schutter and coach Ryan Reischel

Sun Prairie senior singles player Aidan Schutter listens to coach Ryan Reischel between games during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis semifinal at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Schutter lost his semifinal match.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Middleton boys tennis team was ranked second in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.

Madison West was ranked ninth in the boys rankings.

Brookfield East was top-ranked.

Boys tennis 

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings 

1, Brookfield East; 2, Middleton; 3, Milwaukee Marquette; 4, Neenah; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Whitefish Bay; 7. Eau Claire Memorial; 8. Brookfield Central; 9. Madison West; 10, Sussex Hamilton.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

