Middleton, Madison Memorial boys golf teams earn WIAA Division 1 state trips

“On (Memorial’s) home course, absolutely, I knew that it was going to come down to the end,” Zadra said. “I knew it was going to be won on the back nine on 14 through 18. It’s just that kind of course. It demands grit and you really have to grind until the end. I’m so proud of our guys because I think they did. They were playing the back nine so well. I wish we wouldn’t have had the weather delay because it takes away a little bit of your mojo, but they did a good job.”