The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in the weekly rankings from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was seventh. Milton, Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig received honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was No. 1.
Wisconsin Dells moved up to second from third.
Cambridge and Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable-mention recognition.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, team*Pts*LW
1, Middleton*155*1
2, Brookfield Central*146*2
3, Wales Kettle Moraine*126*3
4, Bay Port*115*4
5, Hartland Arrowhead*82*5
6, Cedarburg*66*6
7, Waunakee*55*7
8, Sheboygan North/South*45*8
9, Tomah*42*10
10, Green Bay Notre Dame*19*9
Also receiving votes: Onalaska 12; Stevens Point 8; Milton 3; Madison Memorial 2; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 1; De Pere 1; Janesville Craig 1; Green Bay Preble co-op 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, team*Pts*LW
1, Madison Edgewood*50*1
2, Wisconsin Dells*42*3
3, Prescott*41*2
4, Appleton Xavier*30*5
5, Hammond St. Croix Central*25*6
6, Arcadia/Independence*24*4
7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*20*8
8, Denmark*13*7
9, Ellsworth*10*9T
10, Wrightstown*6*HM
Also receiving votes: Cambridge 5; La Crosse Aquinas 3; Maple Northwestern 3; Lakeside Lutheran 1; Hayward 1; Freedom 1.