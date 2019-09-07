2018-10-09-Edgewood 6-10092018144559

Edgewood's Grace Welch lines up her putt on the 1st hole. Day two of the WIAA State Golf Tournament was held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in the weekly rankings from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was seventh. Milton, Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig received honorable-mention recognition. 

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was No. 1. 

Wisconsin Dells moved up to second from third. 

Cambridge and Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable-mention recognition. 

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN 

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, team*Pts*LW

1, Middleton*155*1

2, Brookfield Central*146*2

3, Wales Kettle Moraine*126*3

4, Bay Port*115*4

5, Hartland Arrowhead*82*5

6, Cedarburg*66*6

7, Waunakee*55*7

8, Sheboygan North/South*45*8

9, Tomah*42*10

10, Green Bay Notre Dame*19*9

Also receiving votes: Onalaska 12; Stevens Point 8; Milton 3; Madison Memorial 2; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 1; De Pere 1; Janesville Craig 1; Green Bay Preble co-op 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, team*Pts*LW

1, Madison Edgewood*50*1

2, Wisconsin Dells*42*3

3, Prescott*41*2

4, Appleton Xavier*30*5

5, Hammond St. Croix Central*25*6

6, Arcadia/Independence*24*4

7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*20*8

8, Denmark*13*7

9, Ellsworth*10*9T

10, Wrightstown*6*HM

Also receiving votes: Cambridge 5; La Crosse Aquinas 3; Maple Northwestern 3; Lakeside Lutheran 1; Hayward 1; Freedom 1.

