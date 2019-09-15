The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively, in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was ninth-ranked. Janesville Craig and Milton received honorable-mention recognition.
Madison Edgewood was No. 1 in Division 2. Wisconsin Dells was No. 2 and Cambridge No. 10. Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*Pts.*LW
1, Middleton*162*1
2, Brookfield Central*161*2
3, Wales Kettle Moraine*134*3
4, Bay Port*120*4
5, Hartland Arrowhead*87*5
6, Cedarburg*57*6
7, Sheboygan North/South*54*8
8, Green Bay Notre Dame*52*9
9, Waunakee*51*7
10, Tomah*30*9
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 12; Janesville Craig 6; Milton 3; Green Bay Preble co-op 3; De Pere 2; Stevens Point 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*Pts.*LW
1, Madison Edgewood*70*1
2, Wisconsin Dells*60*2
3, Prescott*47*3
4, Arcadia/Independence*36*6
5, Appleton Xavier*35*4
6, Hammond St. Croix Central*30*5
7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*23*7
8, Denmark*18*8
9, Ellsworth*14*9
10, Cambridge*10*HM
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 9; Lakeside Lutheran 8; La Crosse Aquinas 6; Edgerton 5; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4; Maple Northwestern 3; Black River Falls 3; Amery 2; Freedom 1; Lancaster 1.