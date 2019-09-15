Kate Meier photo

Junior Kate Meier leads Big Eight favorite Middleton into the 2018 season.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively, in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was ninth-ranked. Janesville Craig and Milton received honorable-mention recognition.

Madison Edgewood was No. 1 in Division 2. Wisconsin Dells was No. 2 and Cambridge No. 10. Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*Pts.*LW

1, Middleton*162*1

2, Brookfield Central*161*2

3, Wales Kettle Moraine*134*3

4, Bay Port*120*4

5, Hartland Arrowhead*87*5

6, Cedarburg*57*6

7, Sheboygan North/South*54*8

8, Green Bay Notre Dame*52*9

9, Waunakee*51*7

10, Tomah*30*9

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 12; Janesville Craig 6; Milton 3; Green Bay Preble co-op 3; De Pere 2; Stevens Point 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*Pts.*LW

1, Madison Edgewood*70*1

2, Wisconsin Dells*60*2

3, Prescott*47*3

4, Arcadia/Independence*36*6

5, Appleton Xavier*35*4

6, Hammond St. Croix Central*30*5

7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*23*7

8, Denmark*18*8

9, Ellsworth*14*9

10, Cambridge*10*HM

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 9; Lakeside Lutheran 8; La Crosse Aquinas 6; Edgerton 5; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4; Maple Northwestern 3; Black River Falls 3; Amery 2; Freedom 1; Lancaster 1.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments