The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was ranked seventh. DeForest and Janesville Craig received honorable-mention recognition.
Madison Edgewood was No. 1 in Division 2. Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 state title last year.
Cambridge was ninth-ranked this week. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition.
Among region schools, Wisconsin Dells stood second in Division 2.
WIAA regionals are this week.
GIRLS GOLF
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
Weekly state rankings
Week 6
Division 1
(voting points listed)
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Middleton 146 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 138 (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 121 (3); 4, Bay Port 95 (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 87 (5); 6, Sheboygan North/South 76 (7); 7, Waunakee 46 (6); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame 36 (8); 9, Cedarburg 33 (9); 10, Tomah 24 (10).
Others receiving votes — De Pere 11, Stevens Point 3, Onalaska 2, DeForest 2, Union Grove 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Janesville Craig 1.
Division 2
(voting points listed)
1, Madison Edgewood 59 (1); 2, Wisconsin Dells 54 (2); 3, Prescott 48 (3); 4, Arcadia/Independence 37 (4); 5, Hammond Saint Croix Central 36 (tie, 5); 6, Appleton Xavier 25 (7); 7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 23 (tie, 5); 8, Denmark 15 (8); 9, Cambridge 13 (9); 10, Ellsworth 8 (10).
Others receiving votes — Wrightstown 6, Maple Northwestern 4, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Osceola 1.