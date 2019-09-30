Badger South Conference girls golf tournament

Milton's Hannah Dunk tees off at the 11th green during the Badger South Conference girls golf tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls golf teams remained top-ranked in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Middleton was No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee was ranked seventh. DeForest and Janesville Craig received honorable-mention recognition.

Madison Edgewood was No. 1 in Division 2. Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 state title last year.

Cambridge was ninth-ranked this week. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition.

Among region schools, Wisconsin Dells stood second in Division 2.

WIAA regionals are this week.

GIRLS GOLF

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Weekly state rankings

Week 6 

Division 1

(voting points listed)

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Middleton 146 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 138 (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 121 (3); 4, Bay Port 95 (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 87 (5); 6, Sheboygan North/South 76 (7); 7, Waunakee 46 (6); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame 36 (8); 9, Cedarburg 33 (9); 10, Tomah 24 (10).

Others receiving votes — De Pere 11, Stevens Point 3, Onalaska 2, DeForest 2, Union Grove 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Janesville Craig 1.

Division 2

(voting points listed)

1, Madison Edgewood 59 (1); 2, Wisconsin Dells 54 (2); 3, Prescott 48 (3); 4, Arcadia/Independence 37 (4); 5, Hammond Saint Croix Central 36 (tie, 5); 6, Appleton Xavier 25 (7); 7, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 23 (tie, 5); 8, Denmark 15 (8); 9, Cambridge 13 (9); 10, Ellsworth 8 (10).

Others receiving votes — Wrightstown 6, Maple Northwestern 4, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Osceola 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

